Corsair's new MMO mouse has a neat function that can entirely replace your Stream Deck

MMO gaming mice are a little over the top for all but the most dedicated Final Fantasy 14 or World of Warcraft player, yet Corsair has just launched a new one that may have found an even better use for all those buttons. With the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE, you not only get a gaming mouse with 16 programmable buttons but also a reason to hang up that Stream Deck.

Shown to us at Computex 2025, but also available on the Corsair website right now for $140, the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE has integration with Stream Deck's software. This means you can assign shortcuts for live streaming or recording to your mouse.

Though we'd argue you don't need a Stream Deck, they do prove to be useful for dedicated streamers. This mouse feels like a solid middle ground, giving you shortcuts when you're live without taking up the desk space needed for Elgato's little hotkey machine.

The best part is that you don't even need a Stream Deck to start making the most of the mouse's software compatibility. Simply pick your shortcuts via the Stream Deck software, and away you go. You may be thinking the Stream Deck integration is a bit of a gimmick, but the solid specs of this mouse make it feel, instead, like a cherry on top.

The Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gets up to 150 hours of charge using its 2.4 GHz connector, and this figure goes all the way up to 500 hours with the Bluetooth mode on. Both figures are inclusive of RGB being off, with the battery life predictably going waaay down when those lights are turned on. These are pretty great figures, and the Marksman S optical sensor offers 33,000 DPI and 750 IPS, too.

Right now, we reckon the best MMO mouse is the Razer Naga Pro, which offers similar battery life stats, with worse tracking speed and DPI (650 and 20K respectively). Razer sold this for around $10 more back when it launched in 2020, though nowadays, you can pick up the Razer Naga Pro for much cheaper—so, for my money, this is the mouse the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE has to beat.

It comes in three different colour variants (Black/Yellow, Gun Metal, and White), and all three look quite pretty despite the twelve extra buttons cluttering up the left-hand side. This does mean it doesn't offer an ambidextrous mode, which is sort of expected with an MMO mouse.

A neat additional function of the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is that the panel with all twelve buttons can actually slide from left to right, which allows you to noodle with where you want those buttons to sit in order to keep all of them within easy reach.

There are definitely enough neat features for the Elite Wireless SE to grab my attention, but whether or not it's a winning choice will be dependent on how it feels. Controlling your stream will only be that much nicer if commands are accompanied by a smooth press and a satisfying click.