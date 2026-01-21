As if there aren't enough gaming mice on the market, Be Quiet! has just announced a pair of rodents with professional and competitive gamers in mind.

Named the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym, both mice sport a 110-hour battery life (at 1000 Hz), 55 g weight, 8000 Hz polling rate (even while wireless), and a DPI of 32,000. The main difference is that the Sym is symmetrical and the Ergo is reportedly ergonomic. Be Quiet! says the Ergo is "intuitively easy to grip", but we'll need to go hands-on with it to feel how true that is.

Be Quiet! CEO Aaron Licht says, "Our move into gaming mice had one goal: to deliver an extremely lightweight mouse that helps users compete at the highest levels of the leaderboards."

On the internals, Be Quiet! shares that both mice have optical Omron D2FP-FN2 switches and a PixArt PAW3950 sensor. They can also be configured using a web-based app for Windows, iOS, and even Linux (via Chromium-based browsers) without the need for any software. This is a neat touch.

Both the Ergo and Sym will be available from February 3 with a suggested retail price of $110. We do like plenty of Be Quiet! products: We declared the Light Mount the best gaming keyboard of 2025, and the Shadow Base 800 FX case impressed us a lot last year, too.

The Dark Perk Ergo on the Left and Dark Perk Sym on the right. or is it? (it is, but you get the point) (Image credit: Be Quiet!)

However, these two rodents have a steep climb ahead of them. Without any standout gimmicks, their spec sheets are mostly average for the price point. For instance, the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro is $10 cheaper, 19 g lighter, with the same polling rate and a slightly higher DPI, though with 40 hours less battery life.

For $20 more, the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is an ambidextrous mouse with a max DPI of 44,000, a weight of 80 g, and up to 95 hours of battery life. Both the Corsair and Logitech choices are slightly older and, therefore, enjoy more frequent deals, too.

What will make or break Be Quiet!'s high-level mice is how they feel and handle in the hands, and you can't get that from a spec sheet. But, if previous Be Quiet! tech is anything to go on, I'm all ears.