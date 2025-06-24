This $1,199 Lenovo OLED gaming laptop is the cheapest RTX 50-series machine I've found to date

Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 5060 | Core i7 14700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB LPDDR5X | 1 TB SSD: $1,199 at Walmart We haven't had a chance to test out the mobile RTX 5060 just yet, but it's still pleasing to see one in a laptop for just under $1,200, complete with a 1600p 165 Hz OLED display and a meaty Intel chip under the hood. This particular machine makes use of the 115 W TGP variant of the RTX 5060, so it should have a fair bit of grunt, but you'll still need DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen to really make the most of that fast hi-res panel, both of which it supports.

Despite some enthusiastic MSRP claims from certain manufacturers, I wasn't expecting to see any RTX 50-series laptops at sensible prices for a while—but lo and behold, one's just turned up. This RTX 5060-equipped Lenovo Legion 5i is currently available for $1,199 at Walmart, and it's even got an OLED panel thrown into the bargain.

Yep, for a very reasonable sum you too could be the proud owner of a machine with a spangly new RTX 50-series GPU inside—although admittedly it's an entry-level chip. We haven't had a chance yet to test the mobile version of the RTX 5060, but this one does have a 110 W TGP, which means it should be one of the more powerful versions of this particular GPU available in a portable frame.

That being said, you'll still almost certainly need some DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation help to really make the most of the 1600p 165 Hz OLED panel on offer here, but being an RTX 50-series GPU, it supports just that. Plus you get an Intel Core i7 14700HX with eight Performance cores and 12 Efficient, which is a fairly beefy CPU to put in conjunction with that budget Nvidia chip.

Though 16 GB of DDR5 isn't exactly generous, but at least you get two SO-DIMM slots for an easy RAM upgrade later down the line. 1 TB of NVMe storage is also nice to see at this price, as I've seen a lot of RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080 laptops with a mere 512 GB SSD onboard—which is frankly ridiculous in 2025.

Sure, 1 TB is still a little on the slim side these days of ever-expanding game installs, but again, it's an easy upgrade to slam an extra 1 TB or 2 TB SSD into the second M.2 slot. 1 TB is fine to get you started with anyway, and for the money I think it's just about right.

And did I mention it's got an OLED display? I did? Well, let's talk about it again. OLEDs are pretty much the best panels on the market right now for ultra-deep blacks and vibrant color reproduction, and they used to be reserved for pricey machines. For $1,199 I'd be tempted to call this particular lappy downright budget, so the fact you get a decently speedy mega-panel as part of the package is rather impressive.

In fact, this Lenovo seems to have it going on no matter which way you look at it. It's the cheapest RTX 50-series laptop I've found so far—so if money's tight but you must have one of Nvidia's shiny new mobile GPUs, this is probably where you want to be.