Blinded by the lights: This dazzling machine is the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen to date but it really should come with a pair of Prime Day sunglasses

Asus ROG Strix G16 | RTX 5070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,609.99 at Best Buy (save $390)

With a 140 W RTX 5070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, this 16-inch lappy is a pretty powerful one for the price. It even manages to come in cheaper than some RTX 5070 choices out there—with a lot more RGB flair, if that's your sort of thing. The refresh rate of 165 Hz is solid, and the 16 GB of RAM is... well, it's just okay. However, it's easily upgradable up to 64 GB, and the 1200p screen means the GPU will be given free rein to munch through your games.

I can't be the only one that's looked at laptop prices over the past few months with my head in my hands. Sure, many of us want an RTX 50-series machine, but at what cost?

I'll tell you exactly with this one: The price? $1,610 at Best Buy. The GPU? A 140 W variant of the surprisingly grunty RTX 5070 Ti. The RGB? Immense.

Yep, this Asus ROG Strix G16 is sure to divide the room. As someone who isn't opposed to a bit of arr gee bee frippery, I actually think it looks kind of cool. Mind you, for those that prefer their laptops more, err, business meeting-appropriate, I imagine it'd be a bit of a turn off.

But hey, screw that. Bring your gamer flair to work, that's what I say, especially when you can brag that you got a pretty stunning deal on a very well-specced machine.

Let's address the elephant in the room first. I'm sure by now you've noticed it's got a 1200p screen, and you're possibly thinking to yourself that it seems a bit low-res when matched with such a powerful GPU. But the truth is, on a 16-inch panel, 1200p actually looks pretty great. Plus, the mobile RTX 5070 Ti absolutely flies at that sort of res, and will do so for many moons to come.

Add DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation into the mix and this lappy will crunch frames at Ultra settings at the maximum rate that panel can display them, which is 165 times a second. It's also got a honking great 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 chip beating at its heart, which means it's going to be no slouch in the productivity stakes, either.

What else, what else? 16 GB of DDR5 is maybe a bit miserly, but it's fine to get started with and one of the easiest things to upgrade on any laptop. The 1 TB SSD is perfectly reasonable, too, although I'd say you'll probably want to stick a cheap gaming SSD in its second M.2 slot at some point in the future.

But really, what you're getting here is the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop I've seen to date, and that's something worth shouting about. It might not be the most subtle of machines, but the components blasting away at its core are seriously powerful, and it's even got the light show to match.

A surprisingly cheap RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop with disco effects? Yep, I'll take two, I reckon.