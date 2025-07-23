This keyboard looks like it's been plucked straight from Half-Life 1 with how well it replicates low-res classic game textures

We've had it all with keyboards by now, really, haven't we? From mechanical to Hall effect and optical, knobs and dials, touch panels, custom artisanal keycaps, and everything in between. So what else could we add? A blurry font, of course!

That's the whole idea behind the Higround Basecamp 75+ Blur, as its name subtly suggests. It's not just any old blur slapped on top of the QWERTies here, though, as this font is specifically designed to look like a low-res game texture, as it's "inspired by early 3D game textures."

You might initially think that's a bit of a shiny way to wrap up something that replicates that gaussian haze you get after too little sleep, but take an actual look at you'll probably find, like me, that it does what it intends quite well. There's something distinctive about low-res in-game textures compared to your average blur.

At least, there is for gamers; I'm sure non-gamers will just see a blur. But to me it looks so much like a low-res texture designed for one of those old CRTs that I reckon I'd feel like a bona fide Gordon Freeman plugging it in.

That, I think, is part of the appeal: You set it on your desk and it genuinely does look like an old in-game texture pack has made its way into physical reality (the blurry key bordering helps, too).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Higround) (Image credit: Higround)

It actually seems like a decent keyboard, too. The side profile shows a sturdy-looking case and a chunky height profile to the PBT keycaps. According to Higround, inside that ABS frame is tons of dampening and foam, and in addition to some pre-lubed TTC HC Blitz switches you're also getting some proper RGB.

Oh, and it's the correct (yes, correct) layout, too, at 75%. If you're not going for a numpad, I reckon this form factor is where it's at, as you still get the arrow keys and some of those other navigation keys.

The keyboard's going for $160, which doesn't ring too badly in my book, provided all that dampening makes for some lovely thocks.

We've reported on some other cool keyboard designs from Higround before (1, 2), but this one's my favourite of the bunch. I think the low-res idea is done so well here that I'd consider picking one up myself, and I'm about as anti-novelty as they come.