What noise do you think a concrete keyboard makes? I'm not sure, but I may be about to find out, as Keychron is about to launch a wireless, magnetic-switched model with a "full concrete body".

The Keychron K2 HE Concrete Edition looks very much like a regular, off-white coloured keeb, but the company sure has gone to town with its heavyweight base. It's also gone to town with the marketing copy, some of which I shall reproduce below:

"Smooth marble-like concrete shell seamlessly merges with cement gray keycaps," says Keychron. "Each keystroke carries industrial rhythm, preserving the concrete's solid core while elevating the experience with marble-like smoothness and auditory-visual harmony."

I'm not sure about all that, but I do like the idea of "industrial rhythm". Until today, I was fairly convinced it was a musical genre I wasn't entirely into—but hey, we all live and learn.

The 75%-sized keeb features double-shot PBT keycaps, hot-swappable switches, 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connections, and of course, a hefty concrete chassis. There's also a resin special edition of the same model, but can you really call yourself special if you're not made of the same material as a parking garage?

(Image credit: Keychron)

Strictly speaking, not all of the chassis is concrete. A side view reveals a metal panel where the USB connections and various switches reside, and the switchplate underneath looks to be a regular plastic model.

Still, I'm not here to split hairs. The accompanying product video describes the sound it makes as "deep" and "resonant", which isn't quite keyboard-nerdy enough for me. Are we talking thocks or thunks? Creamy, or crispy? We'll have to wait until later this month when the product officially launches to find out, but if I were a betting man, I'd say it goes "thwomp." Just for the gaming tie-in, you know what I mean?