Keychron's made a concrete keeb: 'Each keystroke carries industrial rhythm... elevating the experience with marble-like smoothness and auditory-visual harmony'

News
By published

Say it slower.

A Keychron K2 HE Concrete edition keyboard
(Image credit: Keychron)

What noise do you think a concrete keyboard makes? I'm not sure, but I may be about to find out, as Keychron is about to launch a wireless, magnetic-switched model with a "full concrete body".

The Keychron K2 HE Concrete Edition looks very much like a regular, off-white coloured keeb, but the company sure has gone to town with its heavyweight base. It's also gone to town with the marketing copy, some of which I shall reproduce below:

I'm not sure about all that, but I do like the idea of "industrial rhythm". Until today, I was fairly convinced it was a musical genre I wasn't entirely into—but hey, we all live and learn.

The Keychron K2 HE Concrete Edition next to some concrete blocks

(Image credit: Keychron)

Strictly speaking, not all of the chassis is concrete. A side view reveals a metal panel where the USB connections and various switches reside, and the switchplate underneath looks to be a regular plastic model.

Still, I'm not here to split hairs. The accompanying product video describes the sound it makes as "deep" and "resonant", which isn't quite keyboard-nerdy enough for me. Are we talking thocks or thunks? Creamy, or crispy? We'll have to wait until later this month when the product officially launches to find out, but if I were a betting man, I'd say it goes "thwomp." Just for the gaming tie-in, you know what I mean?

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless keyboard
Best gaming keyboard 2026

1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68

3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108

4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE

5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE

6. Best silent:

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.