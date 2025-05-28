Our favourite gaming keyboard of this year has already received a tidy discount, and it may just be the quietest keeb we've ever used

Be Quiet! Light Mount | Wired | 5-pin hot swappable switches | 1,000 Hz | $169.90 $159.90 at Amazon

It may be only $10 off MSRP, but it's $10 off our favourite gaming keyboard of the year, and the quietest too. This keeb has an excellent typing feel, with great software, wonderful RGB, and some near-silent keys.

Getting a whopping 93% in our Be Quiet! Light Mount review, this keyboard has a sound-dampened board, which allows it to be surprisingly quiet in the heat of battle. It is certainly still expensive you get a whole lot of keyboard for that price.

Though the Be Quiet! Light Mount normally retails for $170, you can pick it up for $160 on Amazon right now, which is the first time we've found it on sale since its launch just a few weeks ago.

The most impressive and notable thing about this keyboard is just how silent it feels to type on, thanks to built-in sound dampening. This makes it a great choice if you live in a house with other people or find yourself gaming late at night.

However, it's also just a solid pick if you've found yourself irritated by the grating sounds of a more traditional gaming keyboard.

Its sound isn't the only thing worth mentioning with this keyboard, though. It looks great, thanks to some truly vibrant RGB, and that RGB can be customized to give your keys a more personal touch. It helps that the included software is super easy to use, which is rarer than you'd think when it comes to software for your hardware.

(Image credit: Future)

You may not get the likes of Rapid Trigger here, but the 1,000 Hz polling rate and full N-Key rollover are certainly a nice touch that means it can certainly perform in a slightly more competitive environment. The PBT double-shot keycaps are nicely textured here, which can help to find your place on the board, should you choose to skip all that RGB and switches are even hot swappable with 5-pin sockets, which gives an added layer of customization.

The only issue with swapping out switches is that it may result in a slightly different sound based on your choices, though we think the built-in switches are surprisingly great considering they use silicon.

$170 for a keyboard isn't cheap, and you can get the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless for just $10 more, which is what we consider to be the best gaming keyboard right now. However, if you don't need wireless play, it's hard to turn down the Light Mount for its excellent feel, solid looks, neat media keys, and fantastic sound.