Our favorite mid-range gaming keyboard has just slashed $20 off its price, down to the lowest I've seen it at

Save 19% ($19.01) Ducky Zero 6108: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon A responsive and tactile wireless keyboard with a great look and solid build quality, the 6108 is an excellent choice at its price point. Despite pretty lighting, its RGB can't be customised from software and is therefore a bit basic, though. Key specs: Wireless (via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz receiver) and wired | 1.2 kg / 2.64 lbs | PBT double-shot caps

Ducky's Zero 6108 doesn't appear super fancy from the outside. It's not housing rapid trigger switches; it doesn't have a super unique layout or a scrolling media key. What the 6108 does well is offer a sturdy, reliable, and easy-to-type-on keyboard at a solid price point. On sale, that's even better.

If you want it for yourself, you can get it for just $80 at Amazon right now, which is $20 off its usual price. We did see it this low before, but we've never seen the 6108 dip below this price point.

In our Ducky Zero 6108 review, we said this pretty keyboard "excels with its gorgeous MX2A Blues, as well as a sturdy chassis, useful full-size layout and convenient wireless connectivity". If you are looking for a different switch, you can get it with MX2A Brown, or MX2A Red for the same price. You can also pick either the white or the black model, so there's a lot of variety on offer.

We found our model to be great for typing thanks to its Blue switches, with each hitting returning a satisfying click in response. We did notice the noise of those clicks is a tad loud, but it is hot swappable, should you fancy trying out a different switch type. PU foam on the inside of the board stops it from rattling, and the board has a comfortable weight to it, making everything feel well-built and firm.

As well as this, connectivity is great. The 2.4 GHz connector allows for quicker typing and gaming when needed, offering up to 18 hours of use with a single charge when RGB is enabled. For a more relaxed environment, the Bluetooth mode with lighting off gets upwards of 138 hours. This battery life is more or less fine, not approaching the hundreds of hours of its competition, but not so low that you will constantly find yourself plugging it in.

In our case, we wanted the RGB on as it looks great underneath those PBT keycaps. It's bright, covers the length of the keyboard, and can be adjusted with shortcuts on the fly. This, however, has a bit of a downside. With RGB lighting being operated from the board, there's no software component, so you're pretty limited in how expressive you can be. If you just want a light, this will do, but the lighting won't do anything specific for you.

This 100% sized keyboard has a ton of keys, including media keys up the top right, though it doesn't have a scroll-style media key for quickly adjusting volume. If you want a budget competitive keyboard with the likes of rapid trigger, you can pick up the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 for cheaper, but what the Ducky offers is a premium build quality and great typing feel.

For $80, the 6108 is punching above its 1.2 kg weight.