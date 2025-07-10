Does your keyboard suck? Good news, the best gaming keeb we've ever tested is on discount this Prime Day and it's poised to give your current model a thrashing

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches | White | $209.99 $159.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

Well, here it is. The tippity-top of gaming keebs, and our top pick for the best gaming keyboard overall right now—just substantially lower in price. Here you get excellent switch feel, impeccable gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works and a build quality that stands head and shoulders above the competition. A truly desirable object, for less. Price check: Amazon $161.49

Look, I get it. Sometimes, if you use an object every day, you simply get used to the fact that it sucks. Take a look down at your current keyboard. Is it the best it could be? If not, you need suffer no longer—the best gaming keyboard we've ever tested is currently down to $160 at Best Buy.

It's the Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless, a keyboard with a ridiculous name but impeccable performance and build-quality. The deal above is on the white version, but should you want the best price on the black model instead you should head over to Amazon, where it's down to $162.

Oh, you want to know why it's the best before you do? Fair enough, I like your style. Put simply, it's got a phenomenally good typing feel, sound dampening that actually, y'know, significantly dampens the sound (unlike many I could name), hot-swappable switches, lightning-fast responses, PBT keycaps, an adjustable media control wheel, and build quality to gush over. Phew.

Yes, the ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless has had us cooing and cawing over the two years since its release, and it went straight to the top of our best gaming keyboard guide immediately after we reviewed it. It's still there, which tells you just how much we like this particular model.

Those Asus NX switches, by the way? Pre-lubed. Our Dave had a go at lubing his own switches and experienced a small existential crisis, but these have been done at the factory so you don't have to sit on your lonesome with a cotton swab on a Friday evening. That's worth the price of entry alone, I reckon.

Nope, rip this from the box, throw your old keeb out the window (this is a joke, do not throw anything out of the window) and get yourself to gaming.

Or typing up a lovely thank you email. Yes, this is a great keyboard. I was right to recommend it to you at this price. My hair does look lovely today. I like you a lot, do you know that?