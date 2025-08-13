The sequel to the best high-end Hall Effect controller just dropped with Razer's esports focussed Wolverine V3 Pro 8k PC

I'm a big controller fan, and thus have to sit at the back of the bus here at PC Gamer, though our movement is growing. Controller gaming on PC is more popular than ever before, and better controllers are coming out to meet the demands of PC pro players. Razer are behind one of our favourite Hall Effect controllers of all time, and they've just dropped the sequel with the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8k which is set to send stick drift even further into obscurity.

Razer's new Wolverine seems inline with the brand's other recent releases along the lines of the hottly anticipated BlackShark V3 and DeathAdder V4 Pro Mouse, which have been blowing us away. This means there's been a real focus on esports and pro level demands. One of the first places we see this is in the guaranteed 8000 HZ polling speed for both wired and wireless use. This means inputs should happen near instantaneously, making any controller latency a thing of the past.

To help with this, those previously mentioned Hall Effect sticks have been upgraded. Rather than use traditional Hall Effect, the Wolverine V3 is rocking TMR thumbsticks which have a magnetic resistance. This should stop any degradation from wear happening on these sticks, basically eliminating any chance of drift or other common problems controller users face. They also have swappable stick tops so you can change the way it feels depending on how you like to play.

This new controller also boasts a full complement of programmable back buttons. It has the typical four on the lower-back but an additional two up near the triggers, which can have their sensitivity manually adjusted. Razer has put its mouse click tech into the stopping force of these triggers too, so they should feel really good.

The face buttons are a bit similar, also using some tech from other peripherals. The buttons themselves are a floating double shot PBT button, a lot like high-end keyboards, so they should last forever. Underneath this is a hybrid microswitch boasting ultrafast actuation. If Razer's boasts are to be believed, these buttons should feel very nice to press and in theory should continue to do so for a long time coming.

In keeping with the pro themes, almost everything can be dialed in further using Razer's Synapse software, making for a very customisable controller experience. It even comes with a carry case to be taken on the go. Naturally, this isn't a cheap controller definitely aimed squarely at the premium and pro price-point. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 8K PC will set you back $200 USD / $330 AUD / $350 NZD.

The wireless aspect may still be a problem for some pro players, so Razer has also released a Tournament edition Wolverine V3. It boasts the same general features as the Pro 8k but is a wired controller to make sure you have that direct connection. It also has an AUX for direct to headset connections. This controller also comes in a little cheaper, going for $120 USD / $180 AUD / $210 NZD.