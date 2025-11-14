Razer only recently released its new BlackShark V3 wireless gaming headsets, offering three flavours in terms of features and, of course, price, and we're already seeing them discounted ahead of Black Friday. Now, I'm the last person to go to bat for a plain old gaming headset—I mean, if it doesn't have novelty ears or fun colourways beyond the standard black and white, what's the point? However, if the price is right, that's all the reason I need to shout about it.

As such, I'm here to shout about two thirds of Razer's BlackShark V3 range. Alas, the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro is still full price at $250—but just because it's the premium option within the range, that doesn't automatically make it the obvious choice. Dave vouches for the mid-tier option, the Razer BlackShark V3, and at only $130 from Amazon, it's not hard to see why. However, if you've really got to watch your budget, there's always the Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed for only $75.

While the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro is very nice, Dave wasn't hugely impressed with its ANC offering and it's not discounted either. So, what do the mid-tier and budget BlackShark options offer in addition to about $20 off each? Well, the bottom rung BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed still offers a detachable 9.9 mm cardioid microphone arm plus the same TriForce drivers as the other two wireless gaming headsets. That means you're still getting pretty good sound for under $80—though there is a small caveat.

Save 25% ($25) Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Featuring the same comfy build as its more expensive cousins, you also finally get a detachable mic arm too. Alas, audio quality here is slightly less banging and the volume dial is much more fiddly, but it's a small price to pay if you're on a budget.

Namely, both the V3 Pro and the mid-tier V3 also feature an additional fancy diaphragm made out of bio-cellulose and titanium respectively. The V3 X HyperSpeed lacks the added audio oomph offered by these diaphragms. However, it's otherwise hard to distinguish much of a gap in audio quality between the V3 Pro or the middle of the pack V3.

With both of these pricier headsets, you're getting audio that achieves a naturalistic clarity, even when things really start to get hectic in-game. It helps then that you also get a great big honking volume knob on the side of both headset's left earcup. This is pleasingly tactile and easy to find compared to the more discrete dial on the V3 X HyperSpeed.

Save $20 Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Though the mid-tier option, this wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to finetune your soundscape when things get hectic too.

But why does Dave rate the Razer BlackShark V3 so highly? Simply put, it's the best of both worlds. You get the Pro's excellent sound without its wanting ANC, and you also get it at a much more reasonable price point too (now with an additional $20 lopped off to boot). For all of those reasons, it now sits top of the pile in our best gaming headset guide.

The only major annoyance is the inclusion of the battery-draining 10 ms latency mode, which is turned on by default for both the V3 and the V3 Pro. You can turn this off in Razer's Synapse software—but it's also easy enough to forget and see a touted 70-hour battery life chopped down to about 30 hours instead.

If any of Razer's BlackShark gaming headsets featured, say, RGB cat ears, then maybe I'd understand, but otherwise, there's little excuse.