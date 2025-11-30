'Tis the season of comparing and contrasting many a confusing Cyber Monday deal. Case in point, let me present to you two wireless gaming headsets very much alike in dignity—and both available in a striking white colourway.

Apart from the extra consonant on the end, can you spot the difference between the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7? No, this isn't a juvenile joke about a poor recitation of the alphabet and the need for regular bathroom breaks in our schools—the answer is mostly branding and price. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P now costs only $120 from Amazon—and that's currently $80 less than the other, previously reviewed option.

The biggest difference between the two very similar gaming headsets is that the 7P offers a Sidetone dial to adjust how much you can hear your own mic input, while the 7 instead offers a 'ChatMix' dial. Otherwise, both headsets offer wireless connections via both Bluetooth and a 2.4 GHz dongle included in the box. So, while the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P features lots of PlayStation imagery on the product listing and the box, I can assure you that it will also work just fine with your gaming PC.

The 7P is, in fact, so similar to the 7-sans-P, that you can read Alex's SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review and get a very clear image of what you're getting in this deal. Chiefly, that's an exceedingly comfortable gaming headset with a 'floating' headband design and 40mm Neodymium drivers.

That not only means the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is well-suited to extended gaming sessions—though the 38-hour battery life and fast charging capabilities certainly help—but that you're also getting crisp audio the whole way through. This gaming headset utilises SteelSeries' 360° spatial audio (and also supports the PlayStation 5's Tempest 3D Audio tech, for you two-timing console gamers), for immersive soundscapes.

The main drawback is the microphone. Though it features a swish retractable design that spools up inside the left earcup, the mic itself will render your otherwise dulcet tones with a kind of tinny quality. It's far from a deal breaker, but there's definitely better microphones out there around this price point, as our best gaming headsets and best microphone for gaming guides can attest.

I don't know about you but as much as I dislike the AI-generated voice lines used in Arc Raiders, I have been relying on that game's ping and emote system rather than my own voice to get by. Still, a tinny mic would definitely not be the end of the world in that game's proximity chat…unless of course you simply can't resist the urge to bellow "BEHOLD! THE POWER OF THE HUMAN VOICE!"