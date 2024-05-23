Secretlab is asking the question: Can you be a true Warhammer 40k fan if you don't have a purity seal on your gaming chair?

Games Workshop collaborations have been common fare since the Dark Ages, but this one is a bit unique as it's the first one that Secretlab has done with the company. And what you're getting here is the Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition, replete with your very own purity seal.

We're big fans of the Titan Evo and it's been our recommendation for the best gaming chair for a long time, so that's the first good bit about this news. There's nothing worse than having a collaboration with your favourite gaming company, only to find the product is rubbish.

Fortunately, Secretlab's Titan Evo is anything but rubbish. It's not cheap, of course, but it's the bar against which all other gaming chairs are held.

The cold-cure foam in the back and base is firm but cossetting, and it'll stay that way for years. We have a few Titans in the office and they endure hours of use, day after day, yet they're just as comfortable now as they were when they were first tested.

The adjustable lumbar support can be operated while you're sitting in the chair, making it a doddle to get the perfect seating position. They really are fabulous gaming chairs.

Of course, it's possible to have a great product ruined by an awful colour scheme or just a badly thought-out theme. I think Secretlab has got the balance just about right here, though if it wasn't for the sigils front and back reminding me, the choice of colours would make me think Fallout rather than Warhammer 40k. Still, it does look very nice indeed, with the gold trim and blue leatherette looking bright and clean. Hmm, 'clean' doesn't sound very Warty-K, does it?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Secretlab | Games Workshop) (Image credit: Secretlab | Games Workshop) (Image credit: Secretlab | Games Workshop) (Image credit: Secretlab | Games Workshop)

Anyway, I know you can't judge the quality of something entirely through pictures, but I can't imagine that Secretlab would want to dent the Titan Evo's reputation by using cheap materials and construction methods, just for this tie-in.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just to make sure you're 100% clear on where your allegiance lies, the Chapter symbol for Ultramarines is stitched into the back, along with a stylized Aquila embroidered in the front, your very own purity seal on the left shoulder. I have to say that, as a finishing touch, it's borderline perfect. Secretlab could have just stuck to the colours and logos, but that skull and litany are an inspired addition.

While I wouldn't class myself as being a heartfelt Warhammer 40,000 aficionado, I do have a soft spot for anything that lets me don some hefty power armour, grab a bolt gun, and stamp out a few hordes of heretics. So if I was going to get myself a new chair and wanted to have a serious game theme to it, I know I could do a lot worse than this Titan Evo Ultramarine Edition.