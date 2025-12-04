Save $170 Flexispot ErgoX : was $419.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Flexispot makes some tidy office gear, and the Ergo X is no different. It's well-priced, comes with some neat lumbar support, and features a nice mesh material. Down to a cent under $250, it's now at its best-ever price. Key specs: 3D Armrests | Dynamic lumbar support

My office and gaming den are one and the same room, and it's not exactly the most palatial of spaces. Packed to the rafters with monitors, PCs, and other tech, it can get really hot in there at times, especially during sunny days. That's a bit of a problem when it comes to the two chairs in the room, as they both use dense foam and leatherette material. I'll leave you to mentally picture what it's like to peel yourself out of them after hours of use.

This is partly why I think this Flexispot ErgoX mesh office chair is well worth considering, but the main reason is that it's very affordable for what it is. And now that it's just $250 at Amazon—the cheapest it's ever been—today might be just the right time to wave goodbye to stiff backs, aching necks, and being stuck to a chair on a hot day.

Flexispot has a stellar reputation for making excellent office chairs (its gaming models aren't quite as good), and the ErgoX ticks all the boxes you'd come up with for such an item: dynamic lumbar support, adjustable seat depth, 3D armrests and neck support (3-axis is probably a better term to use, I reckon), as well as tilt and recline.

What looks like a small rest for your thighs, tucked away under the main seat, is actually a fully extendable footrest. It looks like it should be really unstable, but if you watch video footage of it in use, I don't think you'll need to have any concerns about it wobbling about. Just tilt it back to one of three positions, yank out the footrest, and then catch forty winks while you're pretending to work.

Not that I'd ever do such a thing myself, of course. Busy, busy, busy. All the time, that's me, alright. Honest, boss.