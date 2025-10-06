There are two simultaneous deals on our favourite budget gaming chair, giving you $110 off a day before Prime Day

Save $110 Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $269.99 now $159.99 at Newegg Featuring full-body ergonomic support, your spine will rest easy. Now boasting an additional discount on top of an already very affordable price point, your wallet will thank you, too. Use code "FTTE367" at checkout to get the full discount. Key specs: 90-160° recline | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | Fabric (Black)

You don't need to pay an arm and a leg for a comfortable place to put your legs and arms (and the rest of your body). The Corsair TC100 Relaxed has been the best budget gaming chair for some time, as it balances price and comfort incredibly well.

Now, there are two separate deals on the TC100 Relaxed gaming chair over at Newegg, bringing it all the way down to just $160 with the code "FTTE367" at checkout. That's $40 off in the FantasTech Sale II and a further $70 off with the code.

The version of the chair I've picked out is the Black Leatherette model, which is the cheapest. However, the Black Fabric model also works with the promo deal, bringing it down to $200, should you want to pay $40 more for the texture.

If you're wondering what wowed us about this chair when we reviewed it back in 2023, it looks great, has a solid customizable recline, and is super comfortable. We praised the full price cost of this chair, so it's only better with over 40% off.

We updated our review in October 2024, more than a year after reviewing it, to note that we haven't tested a single budget gaming chair better than it. In the PC Gamer office for a year, it was certainly bashed and moved around among other chairs, and it has handled those knocks with ease. In our update, we note its "increasingly good value" with price drops and sales events.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Good news if you like to sit cross-legged, our Katie found the TC100 Relaxed has ample room to do so, and it's so comfortable you'll be able to spend long days working on it, followed by long nights gaming.

We did, however, find that the 2D arm rests on the TC100 are one of its worst elements. You can move them up, down, in, and out, but that may be a tad strict for some sitters. The fact that you can't twist them or push them forward does mean you may have to get used to them, and this shows off the TC100's more value-oriented price point.

We also note that the headrest is just okay. You clip it on with straps, which can be a bit awkward, and very tall people (above 6'2" or so) may struggle to find a comfortable position with the headrest, thanks to how and where it sits on the chair. It is plenty comfy once locked in, though.

Given the price, you do make some compromises with the TC100 Relaxed, but it's still an impeccable gaming chair regardless, and pretty astounding at its current price.