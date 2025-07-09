For the first time this generation U.S. retailers are listing Nvidia RTX 50 series graphics cards below MSRP

In news that will have you thanking your local deity of choice, in this the year 2025, retailers are listing a GPU at below MSRP. It's probably not a card most PC gamers are after, but several RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GPUs listings have been spotted where the card is actually cheaper than what the recommended retail price is. It's not much, but it still feels like something to celebrate.

WCC Tech (via VideoCardz) has spotted three retailers who have listed Nvidia's latest GPU at between $10 and $30 below MSRP. That's a small discount, but it's also the only one we've seen on Nvidia's new cards in the United States. So for anyone after it, you can grab the PNY RTX 5060 Ti card for $350 from BestBuy or Amazon or the MSI Ventus RTX 5060 Ti from NewEgg for $390 with a $20 gift card.

We've seen these cards at MSRP, but never below it. Which is why this feels like an event, despite not exactly being a card that is in particularly high demand.

The RTX 5060 Ti released in both 16GB and 8GB variations and it's no surprise that sales of the models with more VRAM have come out on top by a huge amount. With only $50 USD between them at launch, most found it worth paying the extra for double the memory. This discount broadens that gap a little, potentially making picking up one of the 8GB models a bit more worthwhile.

8GB of VRAM is a pretty small offering in 2025, but our reviewer for the RTX 5060 Ti ended up finding the 16GB felt a little wasted. That plus a fair boost in power over the previous generation meant that these did make a fair upgrade for anyone coming from an older card. It also made for a nice little overclocking unit with plenty of overhead.

For anyone owning a GTX this discount could mark the perfect time for an upgrade. You'll get a new card that games far better than what you had at a reasonable price. You just won't have much room to move or future proofing. These could also make a nice little GPU to power a Fortnite machine or something similar for the kids room.

While not attached to Prime Day sales, the discount could be spurred by the massive retail event, so it might not be around for long. Still, a little bit of money off the price as opposed to on top of it when it comes to a new GPU gives me hope that maybe one day these parts will be affordable once more.