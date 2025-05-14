If you're into ambient rainfaill sounds, why not use headphones with 'two half-gallon basins' and plenty of real water sloshing around everywhere

Lately, on my many weary travels to Brum aboard the old iron horse (riddle that one), I've been partial to a little campfire and rainfall ambience in my ears to drown out the railway hum and loud commuters. But sometimes I've caught myself thinking, 'Man, I really wish I could hang some giant buckets off my ears, have rainfall collect in them, and amplify that sound into my ears for some more authentic rainfall listening.'

So thank the lord that our favourite wacky headphone creator, Philip of Pud's Small Batch Headphones, has come to my rescue with this beautiful monstrosity. Now I can not only recreate that authentic ambient rainfall sound but also strengthen my neck muscles and look like a sad Mickey Mouse while doing so.

Under the TikTok video is a fittingly concise description: "I made water headphones for natural rain sounds." Now, there's a phrase I didn't realise I needed to hear (see) until I'd heard (seen) it: water headphones.

Philip explains: "It consists of two half-gallon basins and a self-contained pump system with a precision water displacement unit at the top." Crucially, though: "With these, not only do you get the natural sound of the water, but you actually get the spray and the mist, and if it's windy you get super wet."

That's one thing I'd not really considered before, to be honest, but you better bet I'm considering it now. The 4D element to these is something I think I've certainly been missing from my travels. Especially as it's leading up to summer now, when I'll be thankful for a little gallon-earcup spillage to cool me down.

Unfortunately, I can't see this gorgeous invention on the Pud store page just yet. But if and when it's on there, I know I can speak for everyone here: sign me up.