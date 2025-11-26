Save $130 Hyte Thicc Q60: was $249.99 now $119.99 at HYTE With a huge discount, the Thicc Q60 finally reaches a price tag that's palatable. While you can secure more performant liquid coolers for less, and I recommend you do in many instances, if you MUST have a screen on your cooler because you think it's really rad, then this is one of the best screen implementations money can buy. Key specs: 240 mm | 2x FP12 fans | 5-inch IPS display

The Hyte Thicc Q60 is, in one word, absurd. Alright, it's not on its own for having a screen stuck on the pump unit these days—practically every cooler manufacturer is doing it—but it was one of the first to really make a splash with the concept. Not always for the right reasons, as I'll get to below, but with 53% off right now, it's actually not as absurd as it once was.

You can buy the Thicc Q60 direct from Hyte for $120 right now. That's down from $250.

Even at that new low price—by far the lowest I've personally seen it go for—you're looking at a high markup for what is essentially a 240 mm all-in-one. You can buy a 360 mm all-in-one liquid cooler for half that, often even less, though I'd personally recommend the Cooler Master MasterLiquid Core II I reviewed earlier in the year that's currently on offer for $60. No, you have to really want a screen on your liquid cooler to even consider the Thicc Q60. If that sounds like you, let's get into the details.

Like I mentioned, this is a 240 mm all-in-one. Hyte has stuck an extra thick radiator on this thing (hence the name, I guess) and that helps keep temperatures a little lower than a slimmer model. The twin FP12 fans on here also run up to 3000 rpm, though are now limited in the software to keep noise down.

(Image credit: Future)

In my testing of the Thicc Q60, it did struggle with a hot 14th Gen Intel processor. As such, I would only recommend it with processors with lower power demands, ie the latest Ryzen or Arrow Lake chips.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hyte Thicc Q60 testing (w/ Core i7 14700K) Row 0 - Cell 0 Max (°C) Avg (°C) Metro Exodus | 1080p 74 55 Baldur's Gate | 1080p 73 68 X264 97 89 Cinebench R23 100 86 Cinebench R23 (CPU limited to 120 W) 61 54

With cables routed through the tubes and a clever USB Type-C derived ecosystem for connecting more fans and light strips into your PC, Hyte's approach to a single PC ecosystem is one of the better ones I've used. All controlled via the Nexus app.

The main event is the screen, however. This is the only reason you'd be buying the Hyte over another more value-oriented cooler, in my opinion, and I have to say it's one of the better screen implementations I've used to date.

(Image credit: Future)

You see, the screen is more than a screen, it's an entire Arm-powered mini PC with its own storage and RAM. Unlike some other screens on coolers, it doesn't act like a second monitor on your gaming PC, which removes some of the awkward interactions or instability that can be experienced with coolers that do.

You can set it to display all sorts: animations, albums, system stats, or just whatever images you like from your PC. The screen is very vibrant, being an IPS panel, and stands out from everything around it thanks to the extended arm that holds it in place. This also lets it swivel around, though, unfortunately, it only works in one orientation. You can't flip the screen.

On the rear of the screen and on the Hyte logo on the radiator there's a touch of RGB lighting. It's all pretty tasteful, though if you're interested in a screen on your liquid cooler, you don't have much taste to begin with.

I'm joking, you're good, build the PC you've always wanted to build. The Hyte Thicc Q60 is utterly ludicrous, and I've built a handful of PCs with it and always received plenty of 'ooo' and 'ahh' in response from people in the office. It's a good way to show off.

While I still hold that no screen, no matter how good, is worth $250 and the huge price premium over more performant coolers. At this price, however, it's much easier to get along with. I'll drop that more sensible Cooler Master deal below for anyone that made it this far and decided, 'Actually, I don't need a screen.'