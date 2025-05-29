Grab a 37% discount on the newly upgraded version of the best AIO liquid cooler you can buy, Arctic's Liquid Freezer III
A thick 360 mm radiator, three RGB fans, and a built-in VRM blower, all for under $92.
Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro | AIO liquid | 360 mm radiator | 3x 120 fans | AM4, AM5, LGA1700, LGA1851 | $144.99 $91.49 at Amazon (save $53.50)
Arctic has only just released the Pro version of its Freezer III AIO liquid coolers, so it's a nice surprise to see one heavily discounted so soon. It's a big ol' thing and tricky to install, but it'll handle any CPU you care to throw at it.
Price check: Newegg $169.99
Most PC owners won't usually consider buying a new cooler for the CPU in their gaming rig, unless they're doing a full upgrade or the old one has gone kaput. But if you are in the market for a new all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, then you really need to consider this Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360, on sale for a smidge over $91 at Amazon.
Arctic's Pro range is a slightly updated version of its highly successful Liquid Freezer III series, a cooler that we rate so highly that it's our top pick for the best AIO you can buy. The changes are fairly minor but crucial ones for cooling—the radiator is thicker and the fans are now Arctic's P12 Pros, rather than the standard P12s.
The former ensures there is more water in the system to absorb heat and offer more surface area in the radiator for air to flow over. Helping that out are the seven blades in each of the three P12 Pro fans.
I have multiple test rigs dotted around my office, with the low-end setups sporting air coolers, but everything else using a Liquid Freezer III of some kind. They're astonishingly good and can easily cope with any desktop CPU, even an overclocked Core i9 14900K with performance-level power limits.
There are a couple of drawbacks to them, however. First of all is that the sheer size of the cooler, in terms of radiator thickness and pipe length, means that they simply won't fit into every PC case.
If you're going to top-mount the radiator, you need to ensure that there is plenty of clearance above the motherboard for the cooler; likewise, with a front-mounted setup, but this time checking it won't clash with your graphics card.
Arctic uses a bespoke mounting plate for the pump head, requiring you to remove the default retention bracket and clip that's fitted to every motherboard. Despite using Arctic's coolers for a long time, I still find it awkward to install the pump, and I do wish the process were simpler.
Lastly, there's no software included, so you'll need to control the fans and ARGB LEDs either through the motherboard BIOS and its software or a third-party app.
The fans are also a little noisy at full speed (I replaced the set of P12s in my main rig with a bunch of Noctuas for a quiet life), but you won't hear the pump or the integrated VRM cooler.
While some of these aspects may put you off buying this AIO cooler, I can assure you that if you can fit one inside your gaming rig, and you don't mind the lack of software, then you won't regret buying it. Arctic's Liquid Freezers are exceptionally good coolers and at this price, exceptionally good value for money.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
