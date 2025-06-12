Cooler Master's super stylish Hyper 612 Apex air cooler is a genuine bargain with this 34% discount

Cooler Master Hyper 612 Apex | Air cooler | 2x 120 fans | Intel LGA1700, 1851, 1200, 1151 | AMD AM4, AM5 | $79.99 $52.97 at Amazon (save $27.02 with additional $12 coupon)

Not every CPU cooler needs to have RGB LEDs or massive screens to look really neat, and the Hyper 612 Apex's design is spot on. It's not the greatest air cooler you can buy, but at this price, it's pretty darn good.



At this year's Computex event, CPU cooler makers went hell for leather with features that make them really stand out (how about a curved, rotating display?), but don't actually make them any better at dissipating heat. Many of us in the PC gaming world just want something simple, capable, and cheap—if it happens to look pretty nice, then that's just a handy addition.

That pretty much sums up Cooler Master's Hyper 612 Apex, which we rather liked when we reviewed it last month. It's not the best air cooler you can have, as there are quieter or more potent heat-shifters out there. At its MSRP, it's certainly not the cheapest, either, but with an additional $12 coupon, you can snag one for just $53 at Amazon.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

At that price, the Hyper 612 Apex's performance is more than acceptable, but best of all, it just looks super neat. The plastic shell gives off brushed metal vibes, and nobody is going to be any the wiser once it's tucked away inside your PC case. Its compact design means you shouldn't have any problems with it blocking the motherboard's RAM slots, and the fan header cable is braided for looks and longevity.

The Hyper 612 Apex is best suited for use with CPUs that have a TDP under 120 W so if you're planning on using one for an Intel 13th or 14th Gen Core processor, then you might want to either consider going with a more powerful air cooler or just capping the CPU's base and boost power limits in the BIOS.

If you really want to save money, though, then you're better off picking the Arctic Freezer 36 ($38 at Amazon) or the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 V3 ($39 at Amazon). They're both very capable coolers, especially the latter, but in terms of sheer looks, the Hyper 612 Apex arguably beats the pair of them.