Save $90 Razer Kitsune: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The Razer Kitsune hits a frame-perfect combo of ultra-light, ultra-thin, ultra-stylish fighting gaming. It swaps out a joystick for an all-button layout which makes movement input faster and more consistent. A must-have for anyone looking to take their fighting game skills to the next level. Key specs: Optical switches | PC & PS5 compatible | USB-C cable | SOCD cleaning | Swappable art top plate

For as long as I've been playing fighting games, I've always done it with whatever the controller of the moment was: Xbox 360, DualShock 4, and (shudder) the DualSense. Listen, that last one is good, but it's terrible for fighting games thanks to its ridiculously mushy d-pad. Nobody wants a mushy d-pad when they're trying to rapid-fire directional inputs. And as someone who loves getting a long nail manicure, they were causing me to misinput all over the gaff.

I tried fight sticks previously but couldn't get with the whole, well, stick part of it. Then earlier this year, I finally made the switch to a leverless controller. One that trades out any sort of analog inputs for a flat, all-button setup. And you know what? It's been a game changer. I've been rocking a mid-range one kindly borrowed from a friend, but I finally have a reason to invest in a leverless of my own: the fantastic Razer Kitsune is currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals over here

It's currently 30% off on Amazon in the US—down from $300 to $210—and a 43% discount on Amazon's UK storefront from £300 to £170. While it's not exactly an entry-level cost if you're looking to dive into leverless gaming for the first time, it's a cracking deal for a real neat bit of kit. One to absolutely consider if you're confident in leverless being your fighting game peripheral of choice.

It boasts a 12-button layout—preferable for me, but if you're used to lots of extra inputs on your leverless it might take some adjusting—with lovely responsive optical switches that Razer promises has minimal latency. It's also incredibly thin and lightweight, making it the perfect device to carry around tournaments and fighting game locals rather than lugging around a huge, heavy stick.

The Razer Kitsune is also packed with little features that make a big difference when it comes to offline play—four different SOCD cleaning modes (a lot of tournaments require controllers have this to prevent exploiting simultaneous inputs), a lock to prevent accidentally hitting menu buttons and accidentally forfeiting a round and another lock to prevent the cable accidentally coming out.

The biggest downside is that it isn't compatible with PlayStation 4 out of the box, a genuinely baffling oversight for a controller that gets almost everything else right. You'll need to scoop up something like a Brook Wingman if your local is still rocking last gen's consoles.

It does so much else right, though, that it's one oversight I'm willing to look past. Now if you don't mind me, I'm going to go lab some combos in all my lever-free glory.