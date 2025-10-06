Our biggest problem with the Scuf Envision Pro controller was price but this Prime Day deal solves that, knocking over 50% off

Save 58% ($105) Scuf Envision Pro Wireless (V1): was $179.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The Scuf Envision Pro Wireless is a pro controller in feel and look, yet only marginally more expensive than the likes of the Xbox Wireless or Sony Dualsense controller right now. A lack of Hall effect sticks is certainly a shame, but, for this price, you're getting a competitive-level pad for PC gaming at a casual price. Key specs: Wireless and wired | Symmetrical sticks | Type-C and 3.5 mm jack | one-year warranty Price check: Best Buy $74.99

The thought of spending nearly $200 on a controller makes my spine shiver just a little bit. I've felt premium controllers and know they're worth every penny, yet I also know my hands aren't immune to the allure of a rogue slice of pizza while I'm gaming, and I couldn't quite feel right getting any grease on such a pricey bit of kit.

I would, however, have no objections to a snack while gaming with the Scuf Envision Pro Wireless if I picked it up for $75 on Amazon. With almost 60% off, that does away with one of our biggest criticisms: the price.

And for that price, you are getting a lot of controller. We say in our Scuf Envision Pro review that it's a "controller built for PC gaming", and that's partially due to its Windows-only software, Corsair's iCUE. It allows you to reprogram the five macro G-Keys that sit at the bottom of the pad to do things like mute your mic or adjust volume.

As well as G-keys, this pro controller comes with extra shoulder buttons on either side of the triggers, plus a set of paddles on the bottom. The Omron switches under many of those buttons are a joy to hear, and the controller is snappy and super tactile, making it a solid competitive controller, too.

Like Sony's controllers, the thumbsticks are symmetrical, which is definitely a bit of an acquired taste, and it's a tad heavier at 289 grams. It does, however, feel great in the hands, offering a firm grip and smooth feel.

From the weight to the feel to the textured grips, this is undeniably a pro controller, even though it's just the V1. The V2 comes with Hall effect sticks, but it will cost you $130 for the wired version on sale.

The Envision Pro is a little less plug-and-play than we were hoping when we first got our hands on it. You will want to get iCUE, even if you don't plan on using those macro controls. Once running, though, it's hard to say that software doesn't pull its weight.

With this huge price cut, the biggest downside to the Scuf Envision Pro Wireless V2 is that it lacks those Hall effect sticks. When it was selling for almost $200, the lack of Hall effect sticks brought it significantly down, but it's more acceptable at this price point. The one-year warranty will cover any stick drift in the first year, but it's still a risk beyond that point, like it is for Nintendo Joy-Cons, Xbox Wireless, and Sony Dualsense.

If you are a power user who wants to customise all your controllers, and you want something comfortable, well-built and wireless, it's hard to get much better for the price.