Controller prices are highway robbery these days, but even I can't deny this exceptional deal on Xbox pads for Amazon Prime Day
For those who accept no substitutes for a genuine Xbox controller, $47 is a genuine bargain.
Xbox Wireless Controller (2025) | Robot White or Black | Bluetooth | USB-C | 3.5mm jack | AA batteries | $64.99 $47.49 at Amazon (27% off)
PC Gamer's overall top controller pick is going for the best price we've ever seen (in white or black only, though some other colors are also discounted). Sturdy, comfortable, and classic, you won't find a more widely supported controller in existence. True plug-and-play convenience, playable in Bluetooth mode or in a wired configuration for the quickest response rate.
One of the great joys of our hobby is that virtually any controller is a PC gaming controller. That means we don't have to succumb to the lunacy of modern first-party controller pricing, but there's a reason the official Xbox pad is still PC Gamer's overall best controller.
The Xbox pad is a workhorse—sturdy, comfortable, and packing 25 years of optimizations. And for the moment, it's even a bargain: the 2025 revision of the official Xbox Wireless Controller is just $47.49 on Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
I bought an Xbox controller exclusively for PC gaming years ago, and it hasn't left my desk since. The most convenient part of an Xbox controller isn't the controller itself, but its universal support across virtually all games and platforms. While it's still common to run into games that don't support PlayStation button glyphs, you never have to worry about it with Xbox.
My only gripe with ol' reliable is that there are arguably better controller options for PC gaming outside of the first-party bubble. Just last week, I picked up a $35 8BitDo controller that blew my mind with its build quality and comfort. Competitors like 8BitDo and GameSir aren't just beating Sony and Microsoft on price, but major features like extra grip buttons (the big boys upsell you to a "pro" controller for those) and Hall effect sticks that are immune to drift.
But even still, the stability of an Xbox controller is undeniable. It works for everything, is supported by everything, and backs up its reputation with quality. And with this kind of discount, it's a purchase I can make without instant wallet guilt.
