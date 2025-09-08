Acer announces mini Blackwell powered AI supercomputer, adding to Nvidia's lineup of partnered DGX Spark copies

Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation | Powering the Next Wave of AI Innovation | Acer - YouTube Watch On

Right now it seems like every tech company is desperate to get in on the AI trend. Whether you're looking at a GPU powerhouse like Nvidia or SSD champions like Micron, everyone is looking to get a piece of the AI pie. One of the latest to the game is Acer, which recently showed off its new mini AI machine at a recent launch event in Germany. Notably though, like other machines we've seen of this ilk, the announcement is all specs and no price or availability.

CTEE.com spotted this mini AI workstation from Acer during the company's presentation last week. Dubbed the Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation, the mini machines sports a Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and is aimed at both smaller institutions and individuals looking to tackle AI workloads.

Acer's own listing of the Veriton GN100 details the specs further. Apparently they've packed 128 GB of unified memory, as well as up to 4 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage into this box that looks about twice the of Mac Mini. Acer boasts that the configuration adds up to deliver up to 1 petaflop of powerful AI compute performance.

This is on par with Nvidia's own mini AI PC powerhouse, the DGX Spark. We know a few things about DGX Spark, including that it's basically packing an RTX 5070, even though it's not exactly a gaming machine. Sources point to DGX Spark as costing between $3,000 and $4,000 USD depending on the model. However we haven't seen much in terms of actual purchasable pricing or availability, which is also a spec shared with Acer's new Veriton.

Another feature the Acer shares with Spark alongside packing Nvidia's Blackwell chip is access to Nvidia's AI platform. Given the green team appear to be one of the more advanced in the AI game, this could be a huge boon for this mini machine, assuming you can get your hands on one. Both the Veriton GN100 and DGX Spark have waitlist or notify options as opposed to purchase buttons on their respective listings.

This offering from Acer isn't the first Nvidia partnered AI workstation we've seen. Serve the Home recently spotted an Asus offering with the Ascent GX10. It's another machine that's very similar to the DGX Spark in specs and supposed price, though it may have the advantage for some with 200 GbE networking capabilities.

It looks like Nvidia is working hard with these partnerships to stack the future of AI workstations in its favour. AMD isn't completely out of the game though with Ryzen AI Max powered mini PCs like Corsair's Strix Halo mini PC which sits at a slightly more affordable price tag at $2,300.