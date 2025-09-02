A former mayor in the Philippines may have got a majorly bad deal on computing tech, reportedly paying $175,000 for 16 Intel 11th Gen machines
And the current mayor doubts their reasoning.
Sometimes, we pay a little more for a full-on rig, rather than paying for parts separately, but I've never heard of paying a ten times markup. A former mayor of a city in the Philippines has been accused of doing such a thing, putting down nearly $175,000 for 16 PCs (with mice and keyboards) plus a server.
As reported by Tom's Hardware, on August 27th, Ukc Ibrahim shared a post to their Facebook page saying that the previous mayor, Darwin Bajada, paid 10 million Philippine pesos (equivalent to $174,932 at the time of writing) for a computer server, and shared an image of a computer.
This was attached to a quote from current mayor Sally A. Lopez, which says (machine translated) "The price is too high and has not been tested whether it works or not, former Mayor Bajada paid immediately." This post was then reshared by the official Sally A. Lopez Facebook account.
Soon after, this information was corrected by Lopez herself, who clarified that the lump sum was in fact given for '16 generic computer', alongside '16 generic keyboard and monitor', plus '1 system'. The keyboard and mouse (a Jedel G17 combo) are currently on sale for 290 Philippine pesos (around $5), so that's around $70 total so far ($90 full price).
The imagery is somewhat hard to make out, but the monitors appear to be from Fonudar. As of the time of writing, Fonudar monitors range from $17 to $78. This means 16 of them, taking the middle price, would cost around $650-800. We don't know the specific monitor in question, so naturally, take this figure with a grain of salt.
According to Tom's Hardware's approximation, the PCs (with a $60 UPS charge) would cost you $670 if you picked all the parts on Newegg. So far, the cost of everything here roughly accounts for around $12,000. Admittedly, this is rough maths, and it's worth noting this sale was from a year ago, so part prices are likely to have changed since then, but the discrepancy between the price and the value of these rigs is being questioned in Lopez's post and comment.
Finally, Lopez notes a server with an Intel i9 14th Gen CPU, 32 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and 10 TB HDD. Though we don't have a price on this, if this server doesn't cost $150,000, then the former mayor perhaps paid a tad (or a lot) more than the computers are worth.
Something good does seem to have come from this discrepancy, though. Carlo Ople, the CEO of Philippines-based tech shop Unbox, has announced that he will be providing a tech care package and has urged others in the area to contribute to it. I doubt enough will be made to account for the difference, but a little more tech is certainly not a bad thing.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
