8BitDo's newest Pro 3 Controller has magnetic swappable face buttons for Switch and Xbox configurations

Sadly, it doesn't look like controller standardisation is ever going to happen. Each of the major players have insisted on keeping their face button layouts no matter how confusing it might be. 8BitDo has just offered us another solution. Instead of being sensible and making all face buttons the same, instead it suggests we simply move them around.

According to The Verge, The Pro 3 is the newest controller from 8BitDo and its biggest selling point is the magnetic swappable face buttons allowing you to go between Xbox and Switch style layouts on the fly. I get it, but I don't think this execution is the win button reform has been needing.

One of the first problems is without extra buttons, it doesn't help at all for anyone doing PlayStation gaming. Plus I kinda worry how easy it would be to lose these little magnetic discs. It seems like it would be easier to go with LED buttons that change depending on profile activated, or have you own bespoke icons. Conceptually, I'm here for messing with the facebutton layout, the execution here just isn't for me.

Other than it's main gimmick, this is updated version of the company's wireless Pro controller from a few years ago also changes things up with a more symmetrical design harkening after the PlayStation 5's DualSense pads. Fans of the Xbox style will be better served by 8BitDo's Ultimate line.

Alongside those hot-swappable buttons are is a configueration a lot like the Ultimate 2 with TMR sticks and hall effect triggers. TMR is thought to be the next big thing after Hall Effect, finding new ways to eliminate wear and stick drift from joysticks. These ones use magnetic resistance which should mean these sticks keep their accuracy indefinitely. The triggers are using the Hall Effect tech though, which allows for configuration of the distance travelled so you can have fast action for FPS titles, for example.

You'll still get the additional back buttons found in the Pro 2, on top of all these new sensors and magnets. 8BitDo is also throwing in a couple of ball toppers for the joystick to give them that arcade stick vibe. It could be neat for fighting game enthusiasts but it looks damned uncomfortable on that controller to my eyes.

Alongside new balls, The Pro 3 also features an upgraded battery over the previous model, now housing a 1,000mAh rechargeable unit that boasts up to 20 hours of play life. For the wireless connection it can work with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle, and It can be charged via its matching dock, or plugged in via USB Type-C. It can also be used as a wired controller when plugged in via that method.

For all that tech these are set to be a little more expensive than 8BitDo's previous Pro pads. The Pro 3 will go for $70 USD when it starts selling on August 12. Though these units go on sale fairly regularly, so it could be worth the wait. You'll be able to grab it in any of the three colourways themed after different consoles. There's the grey offering PlayStation vibes, the G classic with the GameBoy aesthetic, and the best of the lot the purple after the GameCube's livery.