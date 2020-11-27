Get the HTC Vive Cosmos or Cosmos Elite for $100 off

HTC introduced its newest virtual reality system in September, the Cosmos VR. It uses inside-out tracking, so it doesn't require complicated room setups with tracking towers, while still offering all the functionality you would expect from a high-end VR experience. Now you can get the headset (or the upgraded Elite system) for $100 off the regular price.

The HTC Vive Cosmos connects to your existing gaming PC to play virtual reality games, and it can play any titles designed for SteamVR—which is pretty much all of them. The included controllers support six degrees of motion for immersive gameplay, and the 2880x1700 90Hz internal display gives you crystal-clear visuals. You can also flip the headset up to quickly check your surroundings, without having to take the entire thing off.

The regular Vive Cosmos system is available for $599.99 ($100 off MSRP), and the Elite upgraded system is $799 (also $100 off). The key difference is that the Cosmos Elite comes with two tracking towers, so if you have a dedicated VR room that you want to accurately walk around in, the Elite is probably the better option. We have a review of the Cosmos Elite, if you're on the fence.