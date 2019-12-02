Get $10 off a year of Disney Plus this Cyber Monday

All you need to know about Disney Plus (Image credit: Disney) The cheapest deals on Disney Plus, because we all need a bit of Mandalorian

Here's everything you need to know about Disney Plus, the new streaming service from the House of Mouse.

There was a time before Baby Yoda, but it's a distant memory to us now. Such is the ubiquity of the Force-wielding puppet that modders have already begun adding the junior jedi into PC games. Somehow have no idea what I'm on about? Well, it's easy to catch up with this Cyber Monday deal on the Disney Plus streaming service.

It's only a few weeks since the platform debuted, but the House of Mouse is offering a $10 discount on an annual subscription, bringing the total price down to $60. The service includes a library of hundreds of TV shows, movies, cartoons, documentaries, and of course the adventures of Baby Yoda and Helmet Man. If future-past space melodrama isn't your thing, you can enjoy a light viewing of 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Meanwhile, early-'90s animation nerds will enjoy X-Men: The Animated Series and Gargoyles. There's also The Incredibles, Home Alone, and plenty of other seasonal holiday stuff to keep your family occupied. Plenty to watch in the background while you play one of the billion games Steam had on sale this week, basically.

This particular offer ends at 11:59pm ET on 2 December, so you'll need to move fast if you want to snap it up. At $59.99 for a year, it's the cheapest we've seen a Disney Plus sub in the short amount of time the service has been available. That price is also $24 cheaper than paying the standard $6.99 monthly cost for the same period of time. The only other offer we've seen that could challenge it would be Disney's triple-threat bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month

As an exclusive Cyber Monday offer, don't expect the deal to last too long. Last word should probably go to the real star of The Mandalorian: