Eidos Montreal studio head departs as it lays off another 124 employees 'across production and support teams'

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David Anfossi joined Eidos Montreal as the producer of Deus Ex: Human Revolution and became head of studio shortly after, a position he held for more than a decade.

Deus Ex: Mankind DIvided
(Image credit: Eidos Montreal)

Eidos Montreal has imposed another round of layoffs, announcing today that 124 employees have been put out of work. Longtime studio head David Anfossi has also left, although it's unclear at this point whether he resigned or was also laid off.

"The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams," the studio wrote on LinkedIn. "Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos-Montréal can be most effective."

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The layoffs at Eidos Montreal are the latest in a seemingly endless parade of cuts at studios of all sizes that have plagued the game industry since 2023: March alone has seen more than 1,000 people let go from Epic Games, 105 at Ubisoft's Red Storm studio, an undisclosed number at Amazon, and 20 at Eidos Montreal's sister studio Crystal Dynamics. The Embracer website says the studios employ 582 people between them, although it's not clear how current that figure is. A CDE Entertainment rep said the number of remaining staff will be made available to the public in a few weeks.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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