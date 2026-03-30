Eidos Montreal studio head departs as it lays off another 124 employees 'across production and support teams'

Eidos Montreal has imposed another round of layoffs, announcing today that 124 employees have been put out of work. Longtime studio head David Anfossi has also left, although it's unclear at this point whether he resigned or was also laid off.

"The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams," the studio wrote on LinkedIn. "Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos-Montréal can be most effective."

Eidos Montreal previously laid off employees in December 2025, and reportedly cancelled an undisclosed number of projects in the studio, shifting its focus to co-development of Grounded 2, led by Obsidian, and Playground Games' Fable reboot. The studio had previously laid off roughly 75 people in March 2025, and another 97 employees in January 2024, when it also reportedly cancelled a new Deus Ex game.

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The studio also said it is "parting ways" with Anfossi, who served as producer on Deus Ex: Human Revolution in 2011 and moved up to head of studio for games including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the Thief reboot, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Marvel's Avengers. "We thank David for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors," Eidos Montreal wrote.

The layoffs at Eidos Montreal are the latest in a seemingly endless parade of cuts at studios of all sizes that have plagued the game industry since 2023: March alone has seen more than 1,000 people let go from Epic Games, 105 at Ubisoft's Red Storm studio, an undisclosed number at Amazon, and 20 at Eidos Montreal's sister studio Crystal Dynamics. The Embracer website says the studios employ 582 people between them, although it's not clear how current that figure is. A CDE Entertainment rep said the number of remaining staff will be made available to the public in a few weeks.