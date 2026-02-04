Anime action RPG studio Pahdo Labs shuts down despite accruing $17.5M in funding: 'We believed making a demo of a familiar but new game would be our best shot'

Farewell, Starlight Re:Volver, we barely knew you.

In November, just three months after it launched into early access, Starlight Re:Volver halted updates. Despite a demo that did well during Steam Next Fest, the anime action RPG underperformed at launch. Pahdo Labs laid off half its team, halted updates, and said it was going "back to the drawing board", with a follow-up announcement promised for February.

Now that follow-up has arrived, and it's more bad news. CEO Dan Zou has announced the studio is shutting down completely. "Since our last update in November, we've been grappling with the reality that Starlight Re:Volver did not achieve the commercial success we needed to sustain Pahdo Labs. We aimed high, spread ourselves too thin, and shipped a game that couldn't hold a healthy player base."

The demo for Edge of Divinity has been made available on Steam if you're interested in checking out another game that'll never make it to completion. It's "a 1–4 player P2P roguelite set in a cosmic world called the Tower" that's designed to have "smoother combat, streamlined game flows, and a deeper progression system than Starlight Re:Volver."

