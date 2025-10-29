Twitch heard you wanted more vtubers so it signed a deal with the most popular vtuber agency in the world

Twitch already has plenty of vtubers streaming on it daily, some of whom are incredibly successful. But it doesn't have Hololive, the biggest group of vtubers in the world. A few of its members have streamed on it here and there in the past, but now it's going to be a regular spot to watch the most popular anime girls play games.

Cover, owner of the Hololive vtuber agency, has entered a partnership with Twitch for its talents to regularly stream on the platform. If you've ever seen a clip of an anime dog girl or a shark girl playing a game, it was probably a Hololive vtuber. One of its most popular English-speaking vtubers, Calliope Mori, has over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and several of its Japanese talents have even more.

They won't abandon their home on YouTube, but simultaneous streams on both platforms will be more common as each vtuber makes the transition. It probably won't be long until you see Hololive vtubers showing up under the most popular game categories, likely giving Twitch a significant boost in viewership.

The deal is another part of Cover's expansion into the West after Hololive exploded in popularity in 2020. Its vtubers are popping up everywhere, whether it's a Dodgers game or an anime convention. Rift of the Necrodancer has Hololive DLC. You can't escape them, and that's pretty much the point, Cover's international PR team manager Alberto Moreno tells PC Gamer.

Cover's goal is pretty simple: expose more people to vtubers until they're watching clip compilations and buying merch. It really doesn't take much to fall down the rabbit hole and find yourself jokingly referring to normal human streamers as "fleshtubers". Not that I have personal experience with this or anything.

(Image credit: Cover Corporation)

Moreno says it'll be up to the talents on how they want to incorporate Twitch into their streaming schedules. Part of the deal was to establish a way for the vtubers to stream on the platform in the safest way possible given that Hololive talents operate much like the idol industry and keep most of their personal lives and identities anonymous.

Right now, safety is a major concern for Twitch streamers after popular creator Emily-Beth "Emiru" Schunk was assaulted at the recent TwitchCon event in San Diego. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy apologized for failing to prevent the incident, and said the company is reviewing how it conducts its in-person events for the future.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The risk is a little different for vtubers, who usually attend events remotely and greet fans on big screens rather than showing up directly. That said, Moreno says Cover's top priority is "providing a safe environment where the talents feel comfortable to perform their activities," and that it won't be involved in any events where that could be a problem. I doubt you'll see a major Hololive presence at the next TwitchCon unless Twitch gets its stuff together.

Hololive's official debut on Twitch will kick off with a streaming event on November 20 called "Holoday", where several of its biggest vtubers will be on the front page.