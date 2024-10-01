Vtuber Ironmouse breaks Twitch subscriber record, surpassing 320,000 paying viewers

Twitch has a new subs champion: During a September subathon, Vtuber Ironmouse hit over 320,000 active subscribers on the platform, surpassing the previous record holder, Kai Cenat, who peaked at 306,621 subscribers last year.

Unlike 'following' a Twitch channel (which is like favoriting it), subscribing to a Twitch channel makes you a paying viewer. Amazon Prime members get one free monthly subscription to use on the channel of their choice, and otherwise it costs $4.99 per month to subscribe at the lowest tier in the US. Twitch splits subscription revenue 50/50 with streamers after taxes and fees.

Due to regional pricing differences, I can't say for sure how much Ironmouse is pulling in from subscriptions this month, but it's in the hundreds of thousands. The streamer has pledged to donate 50% of her subathon income to charity, and has done the same during previous rallies—she temporarily accrued over 200,000 subscribers during last year's event. (Most people don't become long-term subscribers after a drive, so Twitch subscriber numbers tend to rise dramatically and then fall back down to normal levels.)

Ironmouse began streaming in 2017 in response to feeling isolated—she has an immune system disorder called common variable immunodeficiency—and opted to try out Vtubing in its relatively early days, appearing as a horned anime character.

"I originally started streaming because I was lonely and wanted something to do," Ironmouse told The Washington Post in a 2022 profile. "But I was very nervous and worried about being on camera because of my personal life."

The streamer is now known for her impressive singing ability, years of game streams and character development as a pink-haired demon, and her efforts to support chronic illness awareness and treatment. Ironmouse has supported the Immune Deficiency Foundation with financial donations, and also encourages her viewers to donate plasma, something she personally relies on as someone who needs regular immunoglobulin replacement therapy.

"I have so many supporters that have told me that they now regularly donate plasma," Ironmouse told the Immune Deficiency Foundation in 2022. "It touches my heart to know that many people are taking time out of their day to save lives and help people."

After surpassing Kai Cenat's subscriber record this week, Ironmouse posted on X: "Words cannot express how I am feeling nor can they express my gratitude. Thank you all so much for the incredible support and thank you for changing my life."