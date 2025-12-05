Todd Howard says AI can't replace human 'creative intention,' but it's part of Bethesda's 'toolset for how we build our worlds or check things'

During a recent event for the second season of the Fallout TV show that premiers later this month, Bethesda's Todd Howard joined the press junket fray to talk about the lasting influence of New Vegas, skipping the "war never changes" refrain, and—in an interview with Eurogamer—the use of AI in game development.

"I view it as a tool. Creative intention comes from human artists, number one," Howard said. "But I think we look at it as a tool for, is there a way we can use it to help us go through some iterations that we do ourselves faster?"

It could be tempting to ask how generative AI could "protect the artistry" when it often relies on bodies of training data that incorporates—or "steals," depending on your inclination—art without the permission of its creators. But it's possible that Howard's referencing applications of machine learning and automation tech that are now being colloquially lumped in with LLM and gen-AI software, despite predating the recent AI boom.

