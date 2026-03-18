Take-Two boss says he's not interested in putting ads into premium games: 'It would seem unfair'
Industry analyst Matthew Bell predicted a rise in in-game advertising last month as publishers pursue new revenue streams, but Strauss Zelnick doesn't see it happening.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Industry analyst Matthew Ball, who recently released a "State of Videogaming in 2026" report saying games are "losing the attention war," also predicted that in-game advertising will become more prominent in PC and console games, as developers and publishers seek out new revenue streams. He reiterated that point in a subsequent interview with The Game Business:
"2K said last year that two and a half billion games of NBA 2K are played a year. I don’t know what 2K is thinking, but EA has teams working on ad deployments. If we think very basically… that’s two and a half billion games that were match made and have some loading screen. That’s such an extraordinary amount of inventory. Would Ford Mustang or The Avengers or Old Spice pay some pretty material sum for that inventory with a targeted, valuable audience? Of course."
It sounds kind of terrible to my ears, but not really unreasonable, given the way things are—which is to say, kind of terrible. It does sound unreasonable to at least one person, though, and his opinion counts for a lot more than mine: Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said in his own interview with The Game Business that he's really not interested in the idea.Article continues below
"For free-to-play titles, yes," Zelnick said. "For titles for which you’ve paid 70 or 80 bucks? No. We have some limited advertising inside games like NBA 2K because it fits with the vernacular. You want to see advertising in a stadium, because you would if you were there in real life. But that’s not a big economic contributor.
"It’s difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for. It would seem unfair."
I would be remiss if I didn't point out that "fairness" is sometimes a flexible concept, especially in the world of big business, where everything, including high-minded principles, ultimately bows before the glowering god of commerce.
But it's also fair to say that Take-Two basically is the glowering god of commerce: Zelnick also predicted that every console-owning adult on the planet is going to buy Grand Theft Auto 6, and hey, he's probably not too wrong. Hopefully us PC gamers will have the same opportunity someday, but for now Take-Two and Rockstar are staying annoyingly mum about it.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Read moreRead less▼
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.