Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games will be in serious trouble if its next release isn't a hit: 'It's make-or-break for sure'

Mina the Hollower was supposed to be out at the end of October but was delayed at the last minute, and does not have a new release date.

Shovel Knight was a major indie hit, with more than three million copies sold, an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam, and a brand so recognizable it's spawned spinoffs and crossovers with games ranging from Bloodstained to For Honor. But in the 10 years since Shovel Knight first appeared, developer Yacht Club Games has struggled to produce a full-on follow-up hit, and in a new interview with Bloomberg, studio founder Cris Velasco says it will be in serious trouble if its next game isn't a success.

That 'next game' would be Mina the Hollower, a sort of gothic Link's Awakening that was revealed to the world in 2022. "It’s make-or-break for sure," Velasco said. "If we sold 500,000 copies, then we would be golden. If we sold even 200,000, that would be really, really great. If we sold, like, 100,000, that’s not so good."

Development of Mina the Hollower has been troubled, according to the interview. The game was proposed in 2019 and work began in earnest in early 2020, when Yacht Club split into two teams, one for the full-on Shovel Knight sequel—that 3D project we heard about back in 2020, apparently—and the other to handle Mina the Hollower, which was intended to be a smaller-scale project.

The upside for Yacht Club is that there's clearly demand for Mina the Hollower—a 2022 Kickstarter campaign raised more than $1.2 million—and a demo released earlier this year made a good impression: PC Gamer's Tyler Colp said it "awakened the GBA kid in me," which sounds like a bullseye in the making. But the game industry is fickle and unforgiving, and also tremendously crowded, and on the indie front especially there's just no such thing as a 'sure thing' anymore.

