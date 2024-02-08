Ubisoft CEO defends Skull and Bones' $60 price tag, says it's 'a quadruple-A game'

By Andy Chalk
published

The high price of the upcoming high-seas adventure came into question during an investors call.

Skull and Bones Relics of the Past - Your crew
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Skull and Bones costs $60, or your local equivalent, and that's a hefty price tag for something that bears the trappings of a live-service game, including an in-game store, battle pass, seasonal events, and premium currency. But Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot defended the cost in an investors call today, saying the high price is warranted because it's a "quadruple-A game."

Guillemot's statement came in response to a question from an analyst, who suggested that the price point "could presumably limit the size of the player base."

"You will see that Skull and Bones is a full-fledged game," Guillemot replied. "It's a very big game and we feel that people will really see how vast and complete that game is. So it's a really full triple-A, quadruple-A game that will deliver in the long run."

Guillemot's response—"It's a good game!"—is to be expected. What's interesting is the fact that the Skull and Bones price tag has come into question in the first place. I've listened to a lot of investor calls over the years and I don't recall ever hearing a specific pricing decision questioned like that. Discussions of industry-wide trends, like the rise of the free-to-play model or when Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto said in 2023 that "game prices are too low," are common enough, but "Why are you charging so much for this one game?" is something else entirely: It's an implicit criticism.

Publicly, Ubisoft has high hopes for Skull and Bones. It's one of two "premium" games Ubisoft is releasing in its fourth quarter, alongside Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Guillemot said it "has the potential to establish itself as a new live experience over the long term." 

We'll have a sense for how that's going to work out soon enough: The pre-release open beta is live now, with Skull & Bones finally set to launch on February 16.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments