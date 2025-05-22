PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 10th anniversary

This month PC Gamer celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the legendary fantasy RPG that many PC gamers still consider the greatest of all time. With once-in-a-lifetime access to CD Projekt RED, this issue delivers loads of never-before-seen images and insider development secrets, with PC Gamer going inside CDPR's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, to get the complete story of the game's conception, development, launch and legacy. For fans of The Witcher or just RPGs in general, this is a fascinating must-read feature that sheds light on just how Wild Hunt's legend was crafted.

(Image credit: Future)

We've got another fun feature in this issue, too. Ever wondered what it would be like to be a delivery person? Well, on PC that is now not an issue, as there has been an explosion in games released recently that let you deliver things, and in this feature we cover fifteen of the most fun and interesting.

(Image credit: Future)

From delivering letters as a witch on a broom, to carrying parcels as a student around their hometown, and on to smuggling contraband through deep space's most hostile systems, all your delivery desire needs are fulfilled. This is truly a special delivery not to be missed!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with the exciting new arcade football action game, Rematch, as well as deliver early verdicts on Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Endless Legend 2, Stygian: Outer Gods, Marathon, Deliver At All Costs, Cairn, Void Sails, Duck Detective: Ghost of Glamping, and A Gentleman's Dispute.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the PC Gamer reviews machine delivers official verdicts on Tempest Rising, Blue Prince, Oblivion Remastered, Expelled! An Overboard Game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Old Skies, South of Midnight, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, among other games.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

All that plus a big group test of webcams to see which is best, a reinstall of legendary scare-'em-up Outlast, a creepy continuation of our Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, a look at Monster Hunter Wild's best new mods, a deep dive into why having a strong rival in video games is so important, a guide to mastering Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and defeating the Paintress, a catch-up with Overwatch 2 and its new perks system, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

(Image credit: Future)

Issue 410 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

