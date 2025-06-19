PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Painkiller

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Painkiller, Anshar Studios' bold new co-op reimagining of the cult classic FPS, and we discover a fast and frenetic shooter with maybe the best weapons arsenal of all time. For our authoritative lead feature, PC Gamer travels to Anshar Studios' headquarters in Katowice, Poland, and speaks directly to Damian Wyspiański, the studio's creative director, about his vision for the game and learn why Painkiller was The Witcher before The Witcher for the Polish video game industry. A must-read for FPS fans.

(Image credit: Future)

Then, in a thought-provoking secondary feature, PC Gamer asks the question: does a lack of choice in Cyberpunk 2077 make it a bad RPG? To test the limits of this idea, PC Gamers speaks to numerous game makers and academics to hear their thoughts on just how crucial or not choice, or the illusion of choice, actually matters. Does being rail-roaded make a game worse? How much freedom do gamers expect from an RPG? How far does freedom impact game design and character narrative? These questions and more are explored. A fascinating read, and one that will resonate especially with fans of RPGs.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of previews this month we go hands-on with epic-looking new city-building sim, Anno 117: Pax Romana, as well as Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, Outworld Station, Europa Universalis V, Blacksmith Master, Offscreen, Cast N Chill, Off-World Prospecting, Half Sword and Prohibeast.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the PC Gamer reviews machine delivers official verdicts on The Alters, Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Elden Ring: Nightreign, JDM: Japanese Drift Master, Skin Deep, Blades of Fire, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 2, Shotgun Cop Man, and Spilled, among other games.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

All that plus a big group test of CPU air coolers, a reinstall of now long-forgotten comedy FPS game Redneck Rampage, a bonkers continuation of our Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, an exploration of a remarkable total conversion mod for classic side-scrolling brawler Streets of Rage, a deep dive into why Injustice 2's story mode remains the best in the fighting game genre, a tips and tricks guide to squeezing the most performance out of Steam on your rig, an epic new CPU maximised rig build, a catch-up with Baldur's Gate III following its last major patch, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Issue 411 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors