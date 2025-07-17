PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Dying Light: The Beast

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to Dying Light: The Beast, Techland's brutal new open world survival horror FPS. For this authoritative cover story, PC Gamer travels to Wrocław, Poland, to go inside Techland's headquarters, go hands-on with The Beast for several hours, and interview the Dying Light franchise director, Tymon Smektała, about the future of the series that propelled Techland to fame, as well as how this entry in the series is thematically a sequel to the original game rather than its sequel. For any gamer who likes survival horror, FPS action, and immersive open worlds, right now The Beast is looking very promising indeed, and our cover feature gives you all the key info you need to know.

(Image credit: Future)

Our features in this issue don't stop there, though, as we've also got an incredible celebration on Deus Ex's 25th anniversary, too. For this, PC Gamer opens its contacts book and speaks to many of the key devs who made the now legendary immersive SIM, including Warren Spector, Harvey Smith, Steve Powers, Ricardo Bare and Monte Martinez, to get the definitive inside story of how the game was made and how it changed the gaming industry forever. With insider stories and secrets in bountiful supply, this is the ultimate celebration of Deus Ex and a must-read for fans of the immersive SIM genre.

(Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with Gearbox's mayhem-fueled new looter shooter, Borderlands 4, as well as Fallen Aces, Directive 8020, Crimson Desert, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Tales of the Shire, Black Raven, Death Howl, Sintopia, Fall of an Empire, The Drifter, Pixel Starships 2, and Mandrake.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, in terms of reviews, the PC Gamer scoring machine delivers verdicts on ambitious open-world multiplayer survival game Dune: Awakening, as well as The Fall of Avalon: Tainted Grail, Splitgate 2, Stellar Blade, FBC: Firebreak, Rematch, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, Monster Train 2, Triage, The Spirit of the Ants and Stealth Crossword, among others.

(Image credit: Future)

All that plus a big group test of the best liquid coolers on the market today, a reinstall of the maligned at launch multiplayer action game Star Wars: Battlefront 2, a grim continuation of our Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, an exploration of the superb total overhaul mod Daggerall Unity, a deep dive into why it is so fun to root for 'little guys' in games, a tips and tricks guide to surviving Arrakis in Dune: Awakening, a look at Two Point Museum's content-stuffed 2.0 update, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Issue 412 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors