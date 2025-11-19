No amount of money can buy being goated with the sauce

Features
By published

Not a must cop.

You know I had to lock in and manifest a win with Alexa+ 🎮 #AlexaPlus ​⁠@AmazonAlexa - YouTube You know I had to lock in and manifest a win with Alexa+ 🎮 #AlexaPlus ​⁠@AmazonAlexa - YouTube
Watch On

I miss the days when TV, movies and advertising were aware that videogames existed, but found them so impossible to understand that they represented them in only the most baffling of ways. A Doom 2 arcade cabinet; tightening up the graphics on level 3; "somebody's playing for real."

As part of a campaign to promote Alexa+, a supposedly improved version of the virtual assistant, Amazon has assembled a line-up of celebrities—Lil Wayne, Pete Davison, Rug—to have totally natural conversations with the disembodied robovoice in their empty, perfectly staged homes. The first two are famous enough that their presence immediately kicks the ads into celebrity mode, where we can innately understand that they're just being paid to inhabit their public personas while a brand throws itself at you. But the writing in Rug's ad and his profound lack of screen presence unfortunately makes us fully perceive the horrors of gaming's most terminally online vernacular.

It's a staggering work. Amazon's advertising department has built its own Large Hadron Collider and smashed together two things that were already deeply swagless—AI, and a caricature of gaming filtered through the mouth of Twitch chat—at the speed of RGB light. The resulting black hole will surely pull every word uttered in the ad into its supercompacted gravitational center and spit them out the other side, where they emerge coated in irony poisoned particles. From this moment on they can only be used in direct, biting reference to this moment when they were branded by Amazon as the nadir of cool.

FaZe Rug grinning in the Amazon Alexa ad

(Image credit: Amazon, Brian Awadis)
TOPICS
Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.