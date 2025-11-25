Microsoft spits in God's face with Xbox-style Crocs that cost $80 and the sum total of your dignity
We were given this whole planet, and look what we've done with it.
Hell is empty and all the devils are here. In a transparent attempt to get harried videogame news writers to write bewildered articles (touché, Microsoft), Xbox has partnered with Crocs to release an "exclusive collection" of atrocious branded footwear.
I fully concede that I've fallen into the trap on this one, but can you blame me? Look at those things. "Ready up with this controller-meets-clog design that reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks into the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back," goes the Xbox marketing blurb, like it's describing something perfectly normal and not an abrogation of humanity's duty to treat the Earth's fruits with care and respect.
The part I find most displeasing, personally, are the analogue sticks, which arise like malignant fungal nodules from the dorsa of both of your feet. On the plus side, I guess the clogs as a whole do look quite breathable.
The Crocs go on sale on November 25 (which is today), which I hope is not useful information for you, and will cost $80. The package you get "includes a 5-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz charms featuring fan-favourite characters and icons from Halo, Fallout, DOOM, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves." The charms look fine, to be fair, if you're into charms.
The question that must be asked, of course, is 'Are these an Xbox?' Has Microsoft's mad quest to slap the Xbox name on anything and everything led it down this dark road from which I fear there's no return? I think that may be the case. This is what we get for not being excited enough about Don Mattrick's plans to turn the Xbox One into a set-top box or something.
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.