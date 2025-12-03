It turns out Saudi Arabia will own 93.4 percent of EA if the buyout goes through, which is effectively all of it

The other investors have tiny stakes, and the PIF has stakes in them.

When EA announced in October that it will go private via a $55 billion leveraged buyout, a consortium of three investment firms were listed as buyers: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake. A breakdown of the ownership between these parties wasn't given at the time, but as it turns out, one is committing significantly more cash than the others.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the PIF will own 93.4 percent of EA—a gargantuan amount that renders the other stakeholders insignificant by comparison. Silver Lake and Affinity Partners are set to own 5.5% and 1.1%, both of whom PIF is also a "significant investor" in.

