Microsoft employee escorted out of 50th anniversary event after protesting sales to Israel: 'You have blood on your hands. All of Microsoft has blood on its hands'

A Microsoft employee interrupted an address being given by AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman as part of the company's 50th anniversary event, demanding the company "stop using AI for genocide."

The disruption was first reported by The Verge, which also shared video of the incident. It can also be heard in The Verge's full coverage of Microsoft's Copilot presentation, although Ibtihal Aboussad, reportedly the employee who interrupted Suleyman, is out of view.

"You are a war profiteer," Aboussad says as she's escorted out of the room. "Shame on you. You are a war profiteer. Stop using AI for genocide, Mustafa. Stop using AI for genocide in our region. You have blood on your hands. All of Microsoft has blood on its hands."

A February 2025 report by AP said the Israeli military's use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology "skyrocketed" following the Hamas attacks of October 2024, to nearly 200 times higher than what it was the week before the attack. It also notes that Israel's Ministry of Defense is Microsoft's second-largest military customer, behind only the US military.

The Verge shared a copy of an email Aboussad sent to Microsoft employees via numerous internal mailing lists saying that it was that relationship that prompted her to take action.

"My name is Ibtihal, and for the past 3.5 years, I’ve been a software engineer on Microsoft's AI Platform org," Aboussad wrote. "I spoke up today because after learning that my org was powering the genocide of my people in Palestine, I saw no other moral choice. This is especially true when I've witnessed how Microsoft has tried to quell and suppress any dissent from my coworkers who tried to raise this issue.

"For the past year and a half, our Arab, Palestinian, and Muslim community at Microsoft has been silenced, intimidated, harassed, and doxxed, with impunity from Microsoft. Attempts at speaking up at best fell on deaf ears, and at worst, led to the firing of two employees for simply holding a vigil. There was simply no other way to make our voices heard."

Later in her email, Aboussad said she was initially excited to move to Microsoft's AI platform for the potential good it offered in areas like "accessibility products, translation services, and tools to 'empower every human and organization to achieve more'."

"I was not informed that Microsoft would sell my work to the Israeli military and government, with the purpose of spying on and murdering journalists, doctors, aid workers, and entire civilian families," Aboussad wrote. "If I knew my work on transcription scenarios would help spy on and transcribe phone calls to better target Palestinians, I would not have joined this organization and contributed to genocide. I did not sign up to write code that violates human rights."

Microsoft's military entanglements have been met with pushback in the past: In 2019, for instance, a group of Microsoft employees protested the company's $479 million contract to develop HoloLens technology for the US Army; shareholders expressed similar concerns in 2022. But concerns about Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza are not hypothetical: More than 50,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed since October 2023, although that's merely an estimate—researchers say the actual number could be much higher.

Aboussad's email urged employees to speak out by signing a "No Azure for Apartheid" petition, urging company leadership to end contracts with the Israeli military, and ensuring others at the company are aware of how their work could be used.

"Our company has precedents in supporting human rights, including divestment from apartheid South Africa and dropping contracts with AnyVision (Israeli facial recognition startup), after Microsoft employee and community protests," Aboussad wrote. "My hope is that our collective voices will motivate our AI leaders to do the same, and correct Microsoft’s actions regarding these human rights violations, to avoid a stained legacy. Microsoft Cloud and AI should stop being the bombs and bullets of the 21st century."

Not long after Abbousad's protest, a second employee staged a similar disruption during a separate talk being held by current and former Microsoft CEOs Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer, and Bill Gates.

"Shame on you all. You’re all hypocrites," Vaniya Agrawal said. "50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered with Microsoft technology. How dare you. Shame on all of you for celebrating their blood. Cut ties with Israel."

Some in the audience booed, while Nadella, Ballmer, and Gates sat in awkward silence while Agrawal was escorted out of the room. Agrawal also sent an email to company executives, viewed by CNBC, in which she said she's "grown more aware of Microsoft's growing role in the military-industrial complex," and that Microsoft is "complicit" as a "digital weapons manufacturer that powers surveillance, apartheid, and genocide."

"Even if we don't work directly in AI or Azure, our labor is tacit support, and our corporate climb only fuels the system," Agrawal wrote. Like Abbousad, she also called on employees to sign the No Apartheid for Azure petition.

It seems likely that this protest will cost Aboussad and Agrawal their jobs: In 2024, Microsoft fired two employees who organized a vigil at the company's headquarters for Palestinians killed in Gaza.

I've reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update if I receive a reply.