Survival horror game Halloween just dropped eerie footage of one of its maps and I'm already planning my hiding spots

Michael Myers is back again (again again?) for another pop at some unsuspecting victims in this IllFonic take on yet another beloved horror series. The studio previously took the reins on a Friday the 13th videogame, and is now deep into tackling Halloween. Thanks to the new trailer that just aired on the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we've now got eyes on the first ever map reveal for the upcoming addition to the asymmetric multiplayer title.

The trailer is a simple montage of in-engine cinematic footage that showcases the peaceful atmosphere of a soon-to-be blood-covered suburb.

Whitetail Ridge is an area of Haddonfield, a small American town just like any other. Here the festivities are well underway for All Hallow's Eve. Daintily decorated gazebos, blossoming suburban gardens, and autumn leaves strewn among trashcans form a backdrop for terror, with plenty of dark corners in moonlit rooms offering a deadly network of hiding places for a twisted mind to take advantage of. Our good friend Balaj the shark plushie even makes an appearance in one of the dimly lit bedrooms featured, though I imagine their presence will provide little comfort for players when the coming carnage ensues.

Watching the trailer, all I could think about was how my friends are going to absolutely ruin my day with their incredible choice of hiding spots. I want to play so badly, but I know I'll scream the house down and never be allowed to play again. Maybe I should start plotting my vengeance in anticipation.

Wait, am I the baddie?

The game won't be out until September 8, 2026, but you can wishlist Halloween now on Steam while you wait for your chance to stalk and be stalked by your closest compatriots. In a totally normal, socially acceptable way.

