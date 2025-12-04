Rogue Point looks like the Rainbow Six Vegas successor I've been waiting for, from the studio that made Black Mesa

Rogue Point Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Rogue Point is a throwback co-op PvE shooter from Black Mesa developer Crowbar Collective that takes the tense, room-clearing combat of Rainbow Six Vegas' Terrorist Hunt mode and extends the replayability with a haul of roguelite mechanics.

Its latest trailer, debuted at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, highlights exactly how your squad can carefully clear—or brainlessly blunder—through its merc-filled locales.

The trailer centres on a montage of the tactical tools at your team’s disposal, while underlining that you can always default to a good old-fashioned, guns-blazing shootout should a squadmate fumble the ball.

SWAT 4 and Rainbow Six vets can get misty-eyed over the inclusion of a snake cam, which you can slide under doors to see what the enemy mercs are up to. There's also a neat pre-match planning board where your team can draw up attacking routes for efficiently sweeping through the building, or you know, just doodle and hope for the best.

There are hostages to rescue, bombs to defuse, but the tone is much lighter than the typically po-faced milsim machismo of other tactical shooters. Case in point, you can spend in-game cash directly on better weapons, or roll the dice on a randomized "dead drop." You might get lucky and nab a magazine-fed shotgun capable of disassembling dozens of bad guys without having to release the trigger, or you might get some squeaky tight shorts—perfect for showing off those pins, less useful for saving innocent civvies.

The team at Crowbar Collective has already shown how adept it is at balancing nostalgia with fresh thinking in the excellent Black Mesa. So, with the success of accessible co-op games like Peak, R.E.P.O, and RV There Yet this year, it's really exciting to see the often underserved genre of tactical shooters getting the fun with friends treatment.

If all that sounds like your bag, then Rogue Point can be wishlisted on Steam now and is slated for an Early Access release before the year is out.

