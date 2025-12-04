Rivage is a time loop puzzle game from the same publisher as Blue Prince

Rivage reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

From the publisher of Blue Prince and developer Exnilo Studio comes what looks like another mind-bending puzzle game: Revealed at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, Rivage sees you stuck in a time loop aboard a seemingly abandoned space station. It's a bad situation, but if Matt Damon can defeat the odds in space, then so can you.

The reveal trailer introduces us to Miranda, a scientist from the 25th century sent to study the newly discovered planet VESTA. The space station A.R.E.S is supposed to be the base from which she'll determine if the stellar body can be colonized by an expanding human civilization, but it's hit with a powerful magnetic field that warps the very fabric of time and space itself. Not the best day for her, but as a scientist, this is just another problem for Miranda to solve.

The trailer shows off some of the puzzles you'll be completing, and I hope you've brushed up on your astrophysics, because there's a lot of mathematical formulas on the whiteboards. You'll be hunting for keycards, moving rooms about, rotating interstellar maps, and fiddling with what I can only describe as a sci-fi Rubik's cube. It all looks very tactile, which I enjoy.

Just like Blue Prince, the puzzles get harder the deeper into Rivage you get, so maybe play this one with a friend and pool your brain power. Luckily, the station's interiors look gorgeous, which is good because if you're anything like me trying to figure things out, you'll be spending a lot of time in there trying every solution you can think of.

During your stay in the time loop, you'll come across the journals of Miranda's colleagues, who seem to have mysteriously disappeared, leaving her alone to figure out what on Earth has happened. By reading these private thoughts, you'll uncover even more about the story and what life in the 25th century is like.

Rivage is due out sometime in 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam to keep up to date with it.

