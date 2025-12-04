Regions of Ruin: Runegate just dropped a new trailer and I'm about to pledge myself to the Dwarven king, no questions asked

Another gorgeous pixel art side scroller is on the way from Raw Fury, publishers of the Kingdom series. Regions of Ruin: Runegate is a sequel to 2018's Regions of Ruin, and the new PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted trailer is 30 seconds of hacking and slashing, interspliced by quickfire shots of devil chases, magic portals shining to life, and two monster-infested biomes.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Regions of Ruin: Runegate on Steam

We already had visuals on the many, many weapon types available in the game—great axes and spears, daggers, longswords, scimitars—but I hadn't spotted the potential to play with flaming crossbows until now. Who needs to get up close and personal when you can just set light to your foes from afar?

This is a game not only about smacking goblins around with firebolts, but also rebuilding a home for your people and keeping it safe. The trailer hints at the expansive structures you'll have a chance to construct, with a wide shot of a grand Dwarven staircase leading to gods-know-where. It seems there's a lot more verticality to it than previous Raw Fury games of a similar ilk.

While the official release date is yet to be announced, you can drop in and check out the official demo now or just wishlist Regions of Ruin: Runegate if this all looks like the kind of bloodthirsty, pixelated tomfoolery you might get a kick out of.

