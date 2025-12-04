Reality warps around you in Valheim-esque co-op survival crafter Brightfall

Dark Point Games just dropped a juicy trailer for its upcoming survival crafter during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. Brightfall is the studio's newest endeavor, and the trailer gives a hint at the kind of strange excitement to expect as you delve into darkened corners with your friends around you, seeking to awaken the light. "The brighter the better"

We only got a sneak peek at a short snippet of the trailer in a montage, but the full-length one features piratey overtones, narrated by what sounds like Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island (yes, that's a compliment—Tim Curry is a god among men).

And as much as I'm sure the game allows for some level of silliness (maybe not as much as the Muppets), there's some real creepy worldbuilding going on here. Marked by a distinct sense of unease, the characters find themselves in a kind of eldritch sanctuary for the dead, and things just get weirder from there.

Among your standard survival crafting tasks, like hacking down every tree in sight to build your pals a cosy manor in the wilderness, there’s also scavenging in some gnarly looking ruins. It shows players not only building their own homes in this world, but magically reforming it in order to explore the crevices below.

Venture into the dark, and the dark may reach back out to you. We witness a player's avatar, affected by the world's monsters, twisting and contorting in a fit of electric abandon, only to become something new. Something altogether evil.

In a final warning, we see the land from a much higher perspective, and we watch as the ground itself changes. This is not a static place, it seems, but an ever-changing landscape with its own dark agenda.

