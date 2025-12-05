Mysterious missile defense game PVKK named one of our most anticipated games in this year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

PVKK Christmas trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Buttons, levers, dials, switches. I want to press them all. The daunting control desk of Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant, or PVKK for short, is shown off impressively in the new teaser revealed to celebrate the game hitting the number 20 spot in this year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

PVKK places you as the sole inhabitant of a defense bunker. Your job is to defend the planet from an invasion by scanning the skies and firing on any target the autocratic regime you serve deems legitimate.

There's an air of Papers, Please to PVKK. Will you be a good soldier and do what you're told, or will you start to question your superiors when you interact with others who show you a different version of events? There are multiple endings to unlock depending on the choices you make.

When you're not busy flipping switches, managing power levels, and calculating firing trajectories, you'll be able to customise your bunker to make it a little more cosy. Because if you're going to spend all day and night somewhere, you should make it feel like home.

There are also escape-room style puzzles to complete, which will reveal hidden items and secrets about the outside world that those in the regime would rather you didn't see. Figuring out the truth will be up to you. Will you tow the party line or try to make informed decisions, even if they could get you in trouble?

PVKK is set to release summer 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam to keep up with all the updates.

