One of our favorite FPSes is getting a sequel we didn't expect: Dungeons of Dusk
Dungeons of Dusk is a turn-based dungeon crawler follow-up to boomer shooter legend Dusk.
New Blood Interactive just announced that David Szymanski, the dev that brought us fast-paced retro FPS Dusk, is soon to hit us with a turn-based dungeon crawler set "canonically between the episodes" of the FPS.
Dungeons of Dusk aired its world premiere trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and it's clear to see the bloodcurdling intensity this game is going to bring to the table. Not that we didn't expect as much from PC Gamer's 95th entry in our 2025 Top 100 list, in which our Ted Litchfield described the original game as the "trailblazer of indie boomer shooters".
The trailer for the upcoming sequel (sidequel?) is minute and a half of gameplay footage that captures the ravenous tone in a mashup of wild carnage, with the player tearing into everything from giant rats to elite mages, and even some skeletal goat boy called "Black Phillip" (do we have any The VVitch fans in the house?). Taking center stage in your loadout, we've got sawn-offs, fire axes, pistols, molotovs, dual-wielded sickles, and uh, some kinda wishing well with green crap oozing out of it. Make a wish and see what happens, I guess?
It's all cut to a thick, chuggy soup of heavy guitar riffs in yet another sludgey soundtrack I'm inevitably going to have on repeat, now that blasting out the Doom Eternal OST all day has gotten a little samey.
You can wishlist the game now on Steam. It's set to release sometime next year.
If you prefer your shooters not to be turn based, here's everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Having been obsessed with game mechanics, computers and graphics for three decades, Katie took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni and has been writing about digital games, tabletop games and gaming technology for over five years since. She can be found facilitating board game design workshops and optimising everything in her path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.