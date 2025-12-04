One of our favorite FPSes is getting a sequel we didn't expect: Dungeons of Dusk

Dungeons of Dusk reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

New Blood Interactive just announced that David Szymanski, the dev that brought us fast-paced retro FPS Dusk, is soon to hit us with a turn-based dungeon crawler set "canonically between the episodes" of the FPS.

Dungeons of Dusk aired its world premiere trailer during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and it's clear to see the bloodcurdling intensity this game is going to bring to the table. Not that we didn't expect as much from PC Gamer's 95th entry in our 2025 Top 100 list, in which our Ted Litchfield described the original game as the "trailblazer of indie boomer shooters".

The trailer for the upcoming sequel (sidequel?) is minute and a half of gameplay footage that captures the ravenous tone in a mashup of wild carnage, with the player tearing into everything from giant rats to elite mages, and even some skeletal goat boy called "Black Phillip" (do we have any The VVitch fans in the house?). Taking center stage in your loadout, we've got sawn-offs, fire axes, pistols, molotovs, dual-wielded sickles, and uh, some kinda wishing well with green crap oozing out of it. Make a wish and see what happens, I guess?

It's all cut to a thick, chuggy soup of heavy guitar riffs in yet another sludgey soundtrack I'm inevitably going to have on repeat, now that blasting out the Doom Eternal OST all day has gotten a little samey.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam. It's set to release sometime next year.

